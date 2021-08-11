REWIND Lyrics – PARAMORE | ELyrics.internet

‘Purpose I’ll be proper right here with the phrases you stated
Searching for the phrases to mention,
You realize what you probably did,
And the way can any one,
Fail to remember the promise that you just made
‘Purpose that is how the promise breaks
I at all times knew that you just’d fall thru,
And now, you’re evidence.
[Chorus]
Rewind to the primary time
That I felt it coming,
I knew it will no longer remaining.
Rewind to the primary time
That I felt it coming
Make it fast, make it painless.
Don’t inform me lies,
Simply say good-bye.
Now you’re working from me
So cool, so frightened of what you could’ve stated
Nobody has ever appeared away,
‘Purpose we all know what you probably did, we all know.
If I instructed any one, then we might quickly overlook your identify
You might by no means have a spot,
I at all times knew you’d fall thru
And now, your evidence…
[Chorus]
Rewind to the primary time
That I felt it coming,
I knew it will no longer remaining.
Rewind to the primary time
That I felt it coming
Make it fast, make it painless
Don’t inform me lies,
Simply say good-bye.
Please don’t say to a lot, ohhh
I feel we’ve heard sufficient,
From you, ohhh!
[Chorus]
Rewind to the primary time
That I felt it coming,
I knew it will no longer remaining.
Rewind to the primary time
That I felt it coming,
Make it fast, make it painless!
Don’t inform me lies,
Simply say good-bye.
Don’t inform me lies,
Simply say good-bye.
Songwriter(s): Hayley Williams, Josh Farro