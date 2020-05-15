Rey Mysterio Getting Thrown Off WWE Headquarters And 6 Other Death-Defying Stunts

Shawn Michaels’ WrestleMania 12 Entrance

You would possibly see wrestlers getting thrown off giant constructions or by way of burning tables, however you may by no means see something like Shawn Michaels’ zipline entrance from the rafters of the Arrowhead Pond in Anaheim, California, for WrestleMania 12, particularly after the loss of life of Owen Hart throughout an analogous stunt three years later. Though it made for a bigger than life entrance for the Heartbreak Child as he ready to seize the WWF Championship for the primary time, the stunt was extraordinarily harmful and will have value the wrestler his life if one thing failed.