Rey Mysterio Getting Thrown Off WWE Headquarters And 6 Other Death-Defying Stunts

Over time, WWE has carried out a number of the most insane stunts you may see in any promotion that is not named Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling (the loopy Japanese firm specializing in deathmatch wrestling). Throughout that point, we have seen every thing from Vince McMahon’s personal son leaping off the Titantron, the wrestlers being thrown off a 16-foot cell, and most lately Rey Mysterio seemingly being thrown off a roof.
That is loads to absorb, I do know, however typically wrestling promotions want a death-defying stunt to get eyes on the display and let audiences know that virtually something can occur, even being pushed off a platform whereas inside a dumpster. It is gimmicky, however hey, it is skilled wrestling and typically it’s essential to see one thing that defies the legal guidelines of gravity and all logic. Listed below are seven death-defying stunts from WWE programming.
Rey Mysterio Will get Thrown Off The Roof Of Titan Towers
When the Coronavirus pandemic pressured WWE to maneuver the annual Cash In The Financial institution pay-per-view from an enviornment to a closed set, the powers that be determined to show the 2 ladder matches right into a never-before-seen “Company Ladder Match” shot on location at WWE Headquarters, aka Titan Towers, in stunning downtown Stamford, Connecticut, with the matches ending atop the constructing. From the outset, you knew somebody was going to get thrown off the roof. You do not have a wrestling match on a roof with out somebody falling off.
And that second could not come a second sooner when King Corbin threw not one, however two opponents off the roof of Titan Towers. Vanishing into the darkish of evening went longtime WWE famous person Rey Mysterio and up-and-comer Aleister Black, who each seemingly vanished into the darkish of evening down beneath. If we’re wanting behind the scenes, Mysterio and Black each fell just a few toes beneath onto one other platform close to the sting of the roof.
Edge Spears Jeff Hardy From Atop A Ladder
There have been ladder matches lengthy earlier than Edge and Christian, The Dudley Boyz, and The Hardy Boyz ushered in TLC (Tables, Ladders, and Chairs) period on the peak of the Perspective Period, however these three groups placed on a sequence of death-defying and extremely entertaining spectacles that included the enduring TLC triple risk for the WWF Tag Staff Championship at WrestleMania 17 in 2001.
The match is a spectacle from begin to end, however there is a second by which Jeff Hardy is hanging onto the belts excessive above the ring whereas Edge climbs a close-by ladder. As Hardy swings like a pendulum, gaining momentum, Edge leaps from the ladder and spears his opponent to the mat down beneath. The abuse these wrestlers put their our bodies by way of is obvious as they hobble out of the ring on the conclusion of the match after Edge’s associate, Christian, shortly after.
Mankind Will get Thrown Off The Hell In A Cell
The Hell In A Cell match between Mankind (one of many three faces of Mick Foley) and The Undertaker on the 1998 King Of The Ring pay-per-view is among the touchstones {of professional} wresting. Solely the second time the Hell In A Cell had been used, the match began not within the ring, however atop the 16-foot construction. As quickly as Mankind goaded The Undertaker to the highest, you knew that somebody, probably Mankind, was going to get thrown off. And boy did he.
Watching a grown man fall by way of the air like a sack of bricks earlier than he hits the announce desk down beneath is a visible that I am going to always remember. Mix that with the commentary by the legendary Jim Ross and you’ve got some of the memorable stunts the promotion has pulled off. And keep in mind, this wasn’t the top of the match, no, this was only the start. The Undertaker would proceed to chokeslam Mankind by way of the construction in a while within the match.
Shane McMahon Jumps From The Titantron
There’s been a long-running joke amongst wrestling followers that Shane McMahon would do something and every thing to get his father to like him. Over the course of the previous 20+ years, the son of Vince McMahon has executed every thing from permit himself to be suplexed by way of glass, thrown off the Hell In A Cell by The Undertaker, and soar from dizzying heights like time he leapt off the titantron onto Large Present at Backlash in 2001.
The match got here in the course of the Invasion angle by which Shane McMahon had purchased WCW earlier than his dad may (storyline clever) and tried to take over the then-WWF over the course of spring and summer season 2001. One of many highlights of the angle was the Shane/Large Present final man standing match that ended with Shane performing his signature Leap of Religion onto his opponent a number of tales beneath.
Cactus Jack And Chainsaw Charlie Get Thrown Off The Stage In A Dumpster
Mick Foley is not any stranger to placing his life on the road for skilled wrestling because the WWE Corridor of Famer has misplaced a bit of his ear, had a tooth lodged in his nostril, and been set on fireplace and hit with extra barbed wire than anybody else within the firm. Maybe Foley’s most brutal persona, Cactus Jack, would take issues to the following degree, which is what occurred throughout his feud with the New Age Outlaws main as much as WrestleMania 14 in 1998.
On the February 2, 1998, version of Monday Night time Uncooked, Billy Gunn and Jesse James, aka the New Age Outlaws, threw Cactus Jack and Chainsaw Charlie (the legendary Terry Funk) right into a dumpster and pushed it off the doorway stage. The 2 wrestlers fell 12 toes to floor beneath and arrange one of many strangest matches in WrestleMania historical past — a literal dumpster match.
Shawn Michaels’ WrestleMania 12 Entrance
You would possibly see wrestlers getting thrown off giant constructions or by way of burning tables, however you may by no means see something like Shawn Michaels’ zipline entrance from the rafters of the Arrowhead Pond in Anaheim, California, for WrestleMania 12, particularly after the loss of life of Owen Hart throughout an analogous stunt three years later. Though it made for a bigger than life entrance for the Heartbreak Child as he ready to seize the WWF Championship for the primary time, the stunt was extraordinarily harmful and will have value the wrestler his life if one thing failed.
The ECW Chair Incident
And then lastly there’s the notorious chair incident from on the ECW Hardcore Heaven occasion in 1994 (earlier than WWE purchased the model in 2001) involving none apart from Mick Foley (beneath the Cactus Jack moniker) and Terry Funk. When the match resulted in a no-contest after a run-in, Funk and Cactus Jack requested the gang for just a few chairs. Just a few seconds later, steel folding chairs from the ringside space have been being thrown into the ring.
This is among the wildest belongings you’ll see in wrestling, particularly after you hear the ring announcer yell for the followers to cease throwing their chairs. After a minute or so of chairs raining down from the sky, all the opponents within the ring have been lined in a mountain of steel.
These are seven of probably the most death-defying stunts in WWE historical past. It is superb that every one of those wrestlers have been in a position to escape (critical) damage after these feats of ridiculousness, even when some misplaced a tooth alongside the way in which.
