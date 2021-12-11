Rey Mysterio will have his own animated series

Rey Mysterio announced that he will have his own animated series by 2022, it will come out on Cartoon Network. (Photo: Viva Clavera Studio)

Mistery King, the most successful Latino wrestler on the international stage of wrestling has made an announcement that, according to him, changed his story forever. The expectation was great, but it was nothing more and nothing less than his own animated series. The owner of the 619 will have his own cartoon, which will be issued by Cartoon Network for all of Latin America in 2022.

“Rey Mysterio vs The Darkness”Will be the name of the animated series that will star the wrestler with Mexican roots. The production is in charge of the Studio Long live Calavera! and will have 10 chapters. It will be an action and comedy show set in Mexico, in which we will see the masked man in charge of saving the day with his aerial skills.

The story reminds us of the mythical cartoon of The Saint. On this occasion, in Rey Mysterio vs La Oscuridad, we will see the story of Oscar, a wrestling fan who will fight the evil forces together with his idol, Rey Mysterio. Inside the story we will see fights against Mexican legends and the main villain will be the fighter Uroboros, an athlete who uses dark forces to fight, but is not fully aware of them.

Rey Mysterio altered social networks by announcing that he would give a message that would change the story of his character. (Photo: twitter / @ reymysterio)

“We are very excited to be able to share with the fans of Cartoon Network and Rey Mysterio more details and color of this incredible production made in Mexico. We trust that you will enjoy the surprises we have in store and that the show will meet all your expectations”Said Jaime Jiménez Rión, vice president of content.

Also, skull brothers They added: “To have an action-comedy series on Cartoon Network It is a dream come true. That it puts Mexico and Lucha Libre at the center even more, but that it features Rey Mysterio, whom we have admired since we were children, is simply indescribable. We believe that the fans will greatly appreciate this new series, the result of the work and passion of so many people ”.

Similarly, They promised that the aesthetic of the animated series will be something never seen before. A combination of American cartoons, Mexican cartoons, anime, and a lot of wrestling. A formula that studies bet on Long live skull to be successful with this new product.

Rey Mysterio Champion (Photo: Twitter @ WWE__History)

At 46 years old, Rey Mysterio is still one of the most famous fighters in the world. WWE. His career for the American wrestling company is iconic, filled with multiple achievements, distinctions, and moments that will remain engraved in the history of the wrestling.

When the fighter announced that he had something important to say, something that would change his story completely, the speculations were of all colors. Some expected him to talk about his retirement from WWE, others believed that he could remove his mask, that he would announce his collaboration with some other company or that he would change character. In the end, fortunately for its fans, the ad was in a new animated series that will have the masked man as the protagonist.

Finally, it is worth noting that Rey Mysterio has been the maximum champion of the largest wrestling company on two occasions. The first time was in 2006, when he conquered the World Heavyweight Championship after beating Kurt Angel Y Randy Orton in a triple threat match on the bigger stage, in Wrestlemania 22. Subsequently, he was crowned the WWE Champion on a weekly Raw show in 2011.

Currently, Mysterio competes alongside his son Dominik in the division of pairs of the WWE. Despite being far from the main card, his presence is capable of shaking any arena.

KEEP READING:

Video: Alison González’s goal that gave Atlas a partial victory over Rayadas

This would be the new skin of the Mexican National Team with the renewed shield

The press pointed out Diego Lainez’s attitude after his replacement: “it is a point that must be improved”