Rey Mysterio would be the quilt of WWE 2K22, which confirms unencumber date, options, modes, editions and extra

Rey Mysterio would be the celebrity at the quilt of the following WWE 2K22, which confirms its international unencumber date for March 11, 2022. We had been in a position to wait a presentation through which Rey Mysterio himself, together with every other WWE celebrity, Damian Priest, commented on one of the most novelties that can be integrated into this re-creation.

The enduring Mexican wrestler showed that he would be the protagonist of WWE 2K22’s WWE Show off mode, the place we will relive one of the most maximum essential moments of his lengthy and a success profession. “I stay up for sharing the tales at the back of the nice moments of my profession with a devoted group of avid gamers and connecting with WWE fanatics in an entire new approach.Mysterio commented.

Along with commenting that he would like to spend a while at Wrestlemania someday along with his son Dominik, who competes along him in WWE, he highlighted one of the most perfect moments of his profession, corresponding to his combat at Wrestlemania 21 towards Shawn Michaels (changing to the just lately deceased Eddie Guerrero) or his assembly towards Undertaker in Royal Rumble 2010. Those suits can be a part of WWE 2K22’s WWE Show off mode., permitting avid gamers to restore them.

WWE 2K22 will characteristic a redesigned sport engine, with new controls to seem, really feel, play and “punch”, as said in its promoting slogan. We have not been in a position to look the sport in movement or play it first-hand but, even though it is been promised that we’re going to see and know much more earlier than release.

At the side of the aforementioned 2K Show off mode that can celebrity Rey Mysterio, the MyLEGEND mode will permit avid gamers to create their very own trail as WWE stars. The vintage Universe Mode and Writer Suite can be advanced (no main points presented at the present time), confirming that creations can also be shared with all customers on-line irrespective of the platforms, with a cross-platform trade constructed into the franchise for the primary time.

There can be new modes in WWE 2K22: MiGM and MiFACTION. In MiGM you’ll have to develop into the CEO of WWE, making selections to take the corporate to the highest, from the celebrity roster to the improvement of rivalries and presentations. In earlier installments of the saga we had been already in a position to revel in a identical modality. In MyFACTION, offered for the primary time, avid gamers will be capable of “accumulate and organize the faction in their desires with weekly occasions and common updates, offering large demanding situations and replay price,” with out providing additional main points.

Within the following gallery you’ll be able to see the quilt of WWE 2K22, together with the Deluxe Version and the NWO 4 – Lifestyles Version:

have additionally been detailed the other editions of WWE 2K22 that we will purchase, together with the reserving bonuses for every of them:

Same old Version . The sport for PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5 and Xbox Sequence X/S in bodily or virtual structure.

. The sport for PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5 and Xbox Sequence X/S in bodily or virtual structure. Pack Virtual Move Gen . To be had digitally handiest, contains the Starrcade ’96 Same old Version and Rey Mysterio Pack on previous and new gen consoles.

. To be had digitally handiest, contains the Starrcade ’96 Same old Version and Rey Mysterio Pack on previous and new gen consoles. Deluxe Version . For PS4/PS5 and Xbox One/Xbox Sequence X/S in bodily and virtual structure, and handiest in virtual structure for PC. It is going to be to be had 3 days earlier than, on March 8. Comprises the Same old Version plus the Undertaker Immortal Pack, season move for the 5 next DLC content material, MyLEGEND Mega-Spice up and SuperCharger packs and WWE SuperCard content material (for bodily version handiest). The Rey Mysterio Starrcade ’96 Pack could also be integrated within the PS5 and Xbox Sequence X/S editions.

. For PS4/PS5 and Xbox One/Xbox Sequence X/S in bodily and virtual structure, and handiest in virtual structure for PC. It is going to be to be had 3 days earlier than, on March 8. Comprises the Same old Version plus the Undertaker Immortal Pack, season move for the 5 next DLC content material, MyLEGEND Mega-Spice up and SuperCharger packs and WWE SuperCard content material (for bodily version handiest). The Rey Mysterio Starrcade ’96 Pack could also be integrated within the PS5 and Xbox Sequence X/S editions. Virtual Version nWo 4-Lifestyles. For all platforms in virtual structure, it’ll be to be had 3 days earlier than, on March 8. Comprises the Same old Version and all of the content material integrated within the Deluxe Version, with the addition of MyFACTION EVO playing cards and change nWo outfits for quite a lot of characters, plus Eric Bischoff as a playable persona, WCW arenas, and different add-ons from this period.

Gamers who pre-order the Same old Version and the Virtual Move-Gen Pack can even obtain the Undertaker Immortal Pack.

WWE 2K22 can be launched on March 11 en PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Sequence X/S y PC.