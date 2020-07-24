Rey Rivera had token from wife in his pocket when he died, says Unsolved Mysteries boss – no one knows why

Of all of the questions raised by Unsolved Mysteries, one has continued to perplex followers above all: precisely what occurred to Rey Rivera?

Though a number of theories have been posed about why Rivera’s physique was discovered underneath a gap in the ceiling of a Baltimore resort room, the case nonetheless puzzles many.

To complicate issues additional, Terry Dunn Meurer, showrunner of the Netflix true-crime collection, has revealed a chilling piece of recent proof.

“One of many issues that the episode doesn’t point out is there was one thing else discovered in Rey’s pocket when his physique was discovered,” Meurer informed host Rebecca Lavoie on Netflix’s You Can’t Make This Up podcast.

“Alison had given him a small little penny that had a coronary heart minimize out of it. She had discovered it on one of her work journeys and he or she had introduced it residence to him and stated: ‘Everytime you want me you maintain this penny and know I’m shut.’

“He all the time stored that penny in a little bit bowl on his dresser, and he or she had all the time seen it there.”

Meurer continued: “That penny was with him in his pocket when he was discovered. And that’s all the time been very curious to Alison and really fascinating.

“Why did he take that penny with him that day?”

Rey Rivera, a 32-year-old finance author, was final seen alive on 16th Might 2006. His physique was discovered six days later in an deserted second-story room in Baltimore’s Belvedere Lodge. Controversially, police later dominated his dying as a suicide.

For the reason that Unsolved Mysteries episode specializing in his dying aired, web sleuths have proposed many different explanations. These embody the thought Rivera’s physique was dropped from a helicopter.

Followers of the present have additionally been mulling over a Rey Rivera’s be aware which was left behind his pc.

Different theories hyperlink his dying to David Fincher’s movie, The Sport and the Freemasons.

Unsolved Mysteries is out there to stream on Netflix. Take a look at our lists of the finest collection on Netflix and the finest films on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Information.