Rhea Chakraborty Arrested: Bihar’s DGP-Subut found after Riya’s arrest, caught

Rhea Chakraborty Arrested: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Riya Chakraborty in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. On his arrest, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has said that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) must have found evidence against him, only then he has been arrested. He said that the NCB was investigating the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's case and the agency must have found evidence.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) must have found evidence against her: Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey

Let us know that shortly before now, NCB has arrested actress Riya Chakraborty and for this NCB is completing all the formalities. In this case, NCB has questioned Riya for hours and today, for the third consecutive day, Riya Chakraborty was called for questioning and Riya was arrested by the agency itself.

Narcotics Control Bureau Deputy Director KPS Malhotra said, “The paperwork and other formalities are being completed.” Riya reached the NCB office at Ballard Estate in South Mumbai at around 10:30 am and Mumbai Police vehicle guarded her. Was walking along with the car for Riya was questioned by NCB for six hours on Sunday and eight hours on Monday.