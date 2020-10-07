Rhea Chakraborty gets bail: Bombay High Court granted bail to Riya Chakravarty, Shouvik’s petition dismissed with these conditions

Rhea Chakraborty Gets Bail: Actress Riya Chakraborty (Rhea Chakraborty) has got conditional bail from Bombay High Court in the drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The court has, however, rejected the bail plea of ​​Rua Chakraborty’s brother Shouvik. The court has granted bail to Riya Chakraborty on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. Also Read – Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Big relief to Riya Chakraborty, Bombay High Court dismisses bail – Shouvik’s application rejected

Rhea Chakraborty gets bail on personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. Court says, "Rhea should mark her presence for 10 days in police station after release, deposit her passport, not travel abroad without court permission & inform investigating officer if she has to leave Greater Mumbai" https://t.co/TBCLt1Cblx — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2020

While granting bail, Riya said that Riya would have to go to the police station once in 10 days to appear and she would also have to submit her passport after release from jail. The court said that she cannot go on a foreign trip without permission. Also, before leaving Mumbai, they will have to give this information to the investigating officer.

A day earlier, on Tuesday, the special NDPS court had extended the judicial custody of Riya Chakraborty, Shauvik Chakraborty and other accused till 20 October.

Earlier, after the previous hearing on the bail pleas of all the accused, Justice Sarang V Kotwal of the Bombay High Court reserved his decision. The investigation agency Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) opposed the bail of all along with Riya.