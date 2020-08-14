Rhea Chakraborty Money Laundering Case: ED confirmed withdrawal of 15 crores from Sushant’s account, but Riya Chakraborty …

Rhea Chakraborty Money Laundering Case: Every day new revelations are happening after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. On one hand, a CBI inquiry is being sought, on the other hand, ED is investigating the ED or Money Laundering Case against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The Bihar government has also recommended a CBI inquiry from the Center. Also Read – CBI for SSR: Ankita Lokhande in support of Sushant – Kriti Sanon, Bolin – entitled to reach the end

On the other hand, the Enforcement Directorate has confirmed that about Rs 15 crore was withdrawn from Sushant Singh Rajput's bank accounts, however, details of where that money was spent or who received it are not yet available. According to the report published in 'Mumbai Mirror', the ED has however not found any evidence that a large amount has been transferred to Riya Chakraborty's bank account.

On July 25, Sushant Singh Rajput's father lodged an FIR in Patna, accusing Riya of committing suicide for her son and withdrawing money from his bank accounts. After this, the ED had filed a case of money laundering against Riya Chakraborty and other accused in an FIR.

The investigating agency has questioned Riya twice and her brother Shovik Chakraborty three times in this case. While the investigation is still going on. The ED has now ascertained that the money transactions have taken place from the actor’s account, but the mapping of these withdrawals has not been done yet. Mumbai Mirror quoted a source close to the agency as saying, “We are looking at who is using the debit card and net banking facility to find out if someone else has a PIN or password.” Yes or No.

The ED has also discovered that Rs 2.78 crore was spent for the payment of GST. The agency is assuming that there have been small financial transactions between Riya and Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR), as they were in a relationship. But no money was sent to Riya’s account from that account of Sushant Singh Rajput from which 15 crore rupees were extracted.