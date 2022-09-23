Rhea Seehorn to Star in Vince Gilligan’s New Apple TV+ Series

The “Better Call Saul” actress will star in a new Apple TV+ drama series. (REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

After Breaking Bad y Better Call Saulthe screenwriter Vince Gilligan embarks on a new project to Apple TV+ which will include the participation of Rhea Seehorn. The American actress was mainly known for her role as Kim Wexler in the spin-off centered on Saul Goodman, Bob Odenkirk’s character. This time, she will be the lead in a drama that does not yet have an official title.

As reported Deadlinethe fiction – written as “mixed genre” – has been ordered by the service streaming and will run for two seasons. The production will be supervised by Sony Pictures Television and will feature Gilligan as showrunner and executive producer (through his company High Bridge Productions). In official statements, he expressed his excitement at starting this new bet:

Rhea Seehorn played lawyer Kim Wexler in the series created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould. (AMC)

“After 15 years, I thought it was time to take a break from writing antiheroes…and who is more heroic than the brilliant Rhea Seehorn? It’s about time she had her own show and I feel lucky to be able to work on it with her. And what a nice symmetry to reunite with Zack Van Amburg, Jamie Erlicht and Chris Parnell! Jamie and Zack were the first two people to say yes to Breaking Bad So many years ago. They have made a great team at Apple, and my wonderful long-time partners at Sony Pictures Television and I are excited to be in business with them.”

For now, there are no details about the series that will star. Rhea Seehornbut it is known that it will mark a distance for Vince Gilligan of the universe of crime and drug trafficking on the small screen. According to speculation shared by the specialized press, the story would aim to focus on the human condition of people, thus reflecting on the decisions and consequences of their actions.

Gilligan is the creator of “Better Call Saul” and “Breaking Bad.” (REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

Vince Gilligan, a brilliant television writer

Breaking Bad It is the greatest work of Vince Gilligan in his journey as a screenwriter, director and producer on TV in the United States. However, he established himself on the same level – or even went further – with Better Call Saul, a kind of prequel that focuses solely on Saul Goodman, whose real name is Jimmy McGill. The sixth and final season came to an end this year with a masterful conclusion to match its narrative style. He designed this plot together with Peter Gould, and both led this journey for eight years.

The main cast obviously featured the return of familiar faces like Bob Odenkirk interpretando a Jimmy McGill, Jonathan Banks in the role of Mike Ehrmantraut and Giancarlo Esposito like Gus Fring. But he also added new actors: Rhea Seehorn in the co-starring role as Kim Wexler, Patrick Fabian como Howard Hamlin, Michael Mando as Nacho Varga, Tony Dalton as Lalo Salamanca and Michael McKean como Chuck McGill.

Trailer for the season finale of this spin-off of “Breaking Bad”. (Netflix)

All episodes of Better Call Saul can be seen in Netflix.

