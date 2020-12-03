‘RHOBH’ Stars Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, Dorit Kemsley Have COVID-19

“Actual Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton and Dorit Kemsley have examined optimistic for COVID-19.

A supply near Bravo instructed Selection that manufacturing for the upcoming season has been suspended due to optimistic take a look at outcomes, however couldn’t verify identities due to privateness considerations. In keeping with TMZ, solid members “didn’t contract COVID on set,” and “all three women are in the long run phases of the virus and must be OK.”

Bravo’s hit actuality collection started taking pictures its eleventh season on the finish of October with statewide COVID-19 protocols in place, together with frequent testing of solid and crew members, and temperature checks on set. Even with these security measures in place, manufacturing halted final week after a crew member examined optimistic for the virus.

Richards, who’s the one remaining unique solid member of the “Beverly Hills” franchise, was joined by her sister Hilton for Season 11. Hilton has been introduced to look as a “buddy of the housewives,” slightly than a full-fledged solid member, a supply instructed Selection in October. Their different sister, Kim Richards, additionally starred within the first 5 seasons of the present, however now solely seems in a restricted visitor capability.

Kemsley, swimwear designer and spouse of former vice chairman of English soccer membership Tottenham Hotspur, has starred on the franchise since its seventh season in 2016.

Season 11 solid members additionally embrace Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais and new housewife Crystal Kung Minkoff, who’s the first-ever Asian American solid member of the franchise.