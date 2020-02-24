“Rhona sacrifices herself to save Vanessa from Pierce” Emmerdale star teases showdown

Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) lastly faces her evil ex Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather) in a dramatic Emmerdale showdown that places a number of villagers’ lives at risk, with the courageous vet risking her personal security to rescue finest mate Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) from being her horrid husband’s hostage.

“Rhona is initially confused when Vanessa video calls her,” reveals Henry. “She seems to be dreadful, then she palms the telephone and there may be Pierce’s face! Rhona can’t imagine it. She already suspected Pierce was round someplace, however didn’t suppose in her wildest desires he’d kidnap Vanessa and her younger son Johnny.”

Monday 24th February’s thrilling Emmerdale cliffhanger leaves Rhona, and viewers, shaken as Pierce calls for throughout his freaky telephone name that Rhona meet him the following day and insists she doesn’t contain the police – or else ‘Ness can pay the value…

“Pierce explains to Rhona he’s been hiding in Mulberry Cottage the place he’s protecting Vanessa, and Rhona is aware of she has to go there and meet with him,” continues Henry.

“The one manner Vanessa and Johnny are going to survive is that if Rhona exhibits up and sacrifices herself…”

And so the scene is about for Tuesday 25th February’s hour-long episode by which Rhona, determined to save her pal, is ordered to Mulberry with a packed bag so she and Pierce can flee the village collectively – as a part of the rapist’s twisted plan for them to reunite and begin afresh. Unsurprisingly, as Henry says, Rhona will not be on board.

“When Pierce went to jail just a few years in the past it felt so ultimate and full within the storytelling. I did toy with the concept of how somebody like Pierce is perhaps redeemed, however when someone has accomplished one thing as terrible as he did, you may’t.”

Added into the combination is Kim Tate, who now is aware of it was Pierce and never her hitman Al Chapman that got rid of Graham Foster. The homicidal Mr Harris has been posing as a solicitor as a part of his rotten revenge plot, however the Queen of House Farm needs solutions having realised she’s been duped and walks straight into Pierce and Rhona’s confrontation within the cottage.

Pierce knocks Kim unconscious and ties her up within the bed room, however Emmerdale are staying tight-lipped concerning the consequence of the fracas and who makes it out alive. It’s been confirmed Vanessa is to face a courageous battle with most cancers following her latest shock prognosis, however we all know Wrather is barely again for a short while as Pierce. Does this imply this week’s explosive episodes type his exit? And what about Rhona and Kim’s fates?

