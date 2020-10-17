Rhonda Fleming Useless: ‘Out of the Previous,’ ‘Spellbound’ Actor Was 97

Rhonda Fleming, star of the Nineteen Forties and ’50s who was dubbed the “Queen of Technicolor” and appeared in “Out of the Previous” and “Spellbound,” died Wednesday in Santa Monica, Calif., in keeping with her secretary Carla Sapon. She was 97.

Fleming appeared in additional than 40 movies and labored with administrators comparable to Alfred Hitchcock on “Spellbound,” Jacques Tourneur on “Out of the Previous” and Robert Siodmak on “The Spiral Staircase.”

Later in life, she grew to become a philanthropist and supporter of quite a few organizations preventing most cancers, homelessness and little one abuse.

Her starring roles embrace classics comparable to the 1948 musical fantasy “A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Courtroom” alongside Bing Crosby, 1957 Western “Gunfight at the O.Okay. Corral” and the noir “Barely Scarlet” alongside John Payne.

Her co-stars over the years included Kirk Douglas, Glenn Ford, Burt Lancaster, Bob Hope, Rock Hudson and Ronald Reagan, with whom she made 4 movies. Different notable roles included Fritz Lang’s “Whereas the Metropolis Sleeps,” “Pony Specific” and “The Huge Circus.” One of her final roles was in the Don Adams farce “The Nude Bomb” in 1980, and he or she spoofed herself as “Rhoda Flaming” in 1976 comedy “Received Ton Ton, The Canine Who Saved Hollywood” alongside a bevy of different classic performers from Dorothy Lamour to Stepin Fetchit and Rudy Vallee.

Born Marilyn Louis in Hollywood, she attended Beverly Hills Excessive and was found by the well-known agent Henry Wilson whereas on the technique to faculty, she instructed the Warner Bros. podcast. Wilson modified her title to Rhonda Fleming and he or she was then signed to a contract with David O. Selznick. Her first main half was as a nymphomaniac in “Spellbound,” and he or she stated she was so naive she needed to search for the phrase in the dictionary when she was forged.

Along with cinema, Fleming made her Broadway debut in Clare Boothe Luce’s “The Ladies” and toured as Madame Dubonnet in “The Boyfriend.” In 1957, Fleming made her stage musical debut in Las Vegas at the opening of the Tropicana Lodge’s showroom. Later she appeared at the Hollywood Bowl in a one-woman live performance with compositions from Cole Porter and Irving Berlin. In 1960, she was awarded a star on the Hollywood Stroll of Fame.

Fleming additionally routinely guest-starred on tv in sequence together with “Wagon Prepare,” “Police Lady,” “The Love Boat” and a two-hour particular of “McMillan & Spouse.” Together with Maureen O’Hara, she was bestowed the nickname of “Queen of Technicolor” for the way effectively her crimson hair and inexperienced eyes photographed in vivid shade.

In 1991, Fleming and her late husband Ted Mann of Mann’s Theaters established Rhonda Fleming Mann Clinic for Complete Take care of Ladies with Most cancers at UCLA in reminiscence of her sister Beverly, and in 1992, she based the Rhonda Fleming Mann Useful resource Heart at UCLA. She opened the Reflections boutique to assist most cancers sufferers with gadgets together with wigs and prostheses.

She additionally supported Windfall Saint John’s Well being Heart in Santa Monica, Calif., the place she established the Rhonda Fleming Carlson Inspiration Backyard in 2014.

Her different charitable efforts embrace being an envoy of Childhelp, devoted to the care and remedy of victims of little one abuse, and P.A.T.H. (Folks Aiding the Homeless), the place she established two Rhonda Fleming Household Facilities.

After her sister Beverly died of most cancers, she grew to become a supporter of most cancers analysis and together with her then-husband Ted Mann of Mann Theatres, established the Rhonda Fleming Mann Clinic for Ladies’s Complete Care at UCLA Medical Heart. She additionally supported the Rhonda Fleming Mann Useful resource Heart for Ladies with Most cancers at UCLA. To additional analysis and remedy for ladies’s most cancers, she created The Rhonda Fleming Mann Analysis Fellowship at the Metropolis of Hope Hospital.

Her sixth husband, Darol W. Carlson, died in 2017.

Fleming is survived by her son, Kent Lane, granddaughter, Kelly Harman (Morgan Harman), granddaughter, Kimberly Coleman, in addition to effectively as great-grandchildren, Wagner Harman (Lindsay Harman), Web page Harman, Linden Harman, Lane Albrecht, Cole Albrecht and two great-great grandchildren, Ronan and Kiera Harman. She can also be survived by step-children, Candace Voien, Cindy Jaeger, Jill Lundstrom and Kevin Carlson.

Donations could also be made to: P.A.T.H., 340 N. Madison Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004-3504; Saint John’s Hospital and Well being Heart Basis, 1328 twenty second Road, Santa Monica, CA 90404 or Childhelp, 4350 E. Camelback Rd., Ste. F250, Phoenix, AZ 85018.