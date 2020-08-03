Rhymer’s Wife Ahn Hyun Mo Shows Off Wedding Gift From “Parasite” Artist Hoony Hoon

On the newest episode of JTBC’s “Yurang Market,” Rhymer’s spouse Ahn Hyun Mo revealed their beautiful house.

In the course of the August 2 broadcast of the range present, the hosts of “Yurang Market” visited the house of Rhymer and Ahn Hyun Mo, who’ve been married for 3 years. Rhymer is a rapper and producer who based Model New Music, whereas Ahn Hyun Mo is a former SBS reporter and present interpreter.

The hosts expressed admiration for what number of images the {couples} had up of themselves and commented on how good their house was.

Whereas exploring the home, Jang Yoon Jung identified a familiar-looking piece of artwork. She exclaimed, “Isn’t this the portray we noticed at Chae Ri Na’s home?”

Throughout an earlier episode, singer Chae Ri Na talked a couple of murals in her home created by Hoony Hoon (often known as Zibezi), the rapper-turned-artist behind the long-lasting portray from the movie “Parasite.”

Ahn Hyun Mo confirmed that the artist was Hoony Hoon, explaining, “He’s the one who created the portray in ‘Parasite.’” Referring to the newest Academy Awards, the place “Parasite” took house 4 historic wins, she added, “I heard that even earlier than the Academy Awards, somebody had provided to purchase his artwork for six billion received [approximately $5 million]. He refused, however I’m wondering how a lot the worth has gone up for the reason that Academy Awards.”

Jang Yoon Jung commented that her piece should have additionally risen a ton in worth, to which Ahn Hyun Mo replied, “I haven’t considered it when it comes to worth. We acquired it as a marriage present.”

Explaining that the 2 faces on the piece have been her and Rhymer, she continued, “[Hoony Hoon] is shut pals with Rhymer, and he made this for us to congratulate us on our marriage.”

Ahn Hyun Mo additionally confirmed off his candy message on the again of the body, which reads, “Rhymer hyung [older male friend], congratulations in your marriage!”

“Yurang Market” airs on Sundays at 7:40 p.m. KST.

Supply (1) (2) (3)