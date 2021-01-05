Rhys Darby to Star in HBO Max Pirate Comedy ‘Our Flag Means Demise’

Rhys Darby is about for the lead function in the upcoming HBO Max pirate comedy sequence “Our Flag Means Demise,” Selection has discovered.

The sequence was initially ordered on the streamer again in September. It’s loosely primarily based on the true lifetime of Stede Bonnet (Darby), a well-to-do gentleman farmer and baby of wealth in the 18th century who suffers a mid-life disaster and turns into captain of the pirate ship “The Revenge.”

The function will reunite Darby with Taika Waititi, who’s hooked up to government produce and direct the pilot of the sequence. The pair beforehand labored collectively on the HBO sequence “Flight of the Conchords” and the movie “What We Do in the Shadows.” Darby starred in each tasks, with Waititi serving as a author and director on the HBO sequence and star, co-writer, co-director, and producer on the movie. Darby can be set to seem in the upcoming sports activities comedy “Subsequent Aim Wins,” which Waititi is co-writing and directing.

Darby’s different roles embrace movies just like the rebooted “Jumanji” franchise, “Weapons Akimbo,” and “Sure Man.” On the TV aspect, he beforehand starred in the TBS comedy “Wrecked” and has appeared on exhibits like “The X-Recordsdata,” “Angie Tribeca,” “Contemporary Off the Boat,” “Life in Items,” “Bob’s Burgers,” and “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

He’s repped by UTA, Artists First, and Morris Yorn.

“Our Flag Means Demise” hails from author, showrunner, and government producer David Jenkins. Garrett Basch and Dan Halsted additionally serves as government producers. The present plan is to shoot the primary episode as soon as Waititi wraps manufacturing on the Marvel movie “Thor: Love and Thunder.”