Ria Chakraborty’s house Raid of NCB, Samuel Miranda in custody

new Delhi: 3 major agencies of the country are investigating in Sushant Singh Rajput case. There are many revelations in the investigation in the coming days. In such a situation, the team of NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) raided the house of Riya Chakraborty this morning. Meanwhile, Samuel Miranda's house was also raided by NCB officials. The team of NCB is currently running a search operation and mobile, hard disk, laptop and car are being searched. Explain that till now NCB has arrested 3 drug peddlers in the drug case. One of the arrested peddlers revealed the name of Riya's brother Shovik. The same also revealed the name of Samuel Miranda to NCB. Meanwhile, after long interrogation of Samuel Miranda, NCB has taken Samuel into custody.

Along with raiding Riya's house, the NCB team reached Riya's house and are also questioning her family members. The raid was hit at 6.40 in the morning. The NCB is investigating connections and documents related to drugs. It is feared that the NCB team may also take Shovik into custody after the raid ends. Significantly, after Riya and Shovik's drug chat was leaked, the decision to raid was taken.

Maharashtra: Officers of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) reach the residence of #RheaChakraborty in Mumbai. An officer (in pic 4) says, "taken just a procedural matter. That is what we are following. It is being done at Rhea's and Samuel Miranda's house. "

Please tell that 3 agencies are working in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput. The CBI, ED and NCB teams are constantly questioning Riya, her family and the people involved in the case. The CBI is investigating the entire case, the ED is investigating the money laundering and the NCB is investigating the drug connection. Please tell that a drug paddler named Zaid had revealed Shovik’s name.