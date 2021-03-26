RIAA, NMPA, More Music Groups Slam Twitter in Letter to Congress

Forward of Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey testifying earlier than the Home Power & Commerce Committee this afternoon, the RIAA, the Nationwide Music Publishers Affiliation, the American Affiliation of Unbiased Music, Songwriters of North America and the Music Artists Coalition have collectively penned a letter to committee management detailing how Twitter has “failed to meet the essential requirements of moderation when it comes to the rampant theft of inventive works on its platform,” and to ask the congressmembers to have interaction Dorsey on its accountability. The letter follows in full under.

March 25, 2021

Hon. Frank Pallone, Chair

Hon. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Rating Member

Hon. Michael Doyle, Chair, Subcommittee on Communications & Expertise

Hon. Robert Latta, Rating Member, Subcommittee on Communications & Expertise

Hon. Jan Schakowsky, Chair, Subcommittee on Shopper Safety & Commerce

Hon. Gus Bilirakis, Rating Member, Subcommittee on Shopper Safety & Commerce

Committee on Power and Commerce

U.S. Home of Representatives

Expensive Chairs Pallone, Doyle and Schakowsky and Rating Members McMorris Rodgers, Latta, and Bilirakis:

We write as artist, songwriter, and artistic neighborhood organizations dedicated to a wholesome web and a sturdy change of knowledge, concepts, and digital inventive works. Thanks for convening this vital listening to on the accountability of huge know-how platforms concerning misinformation and disinformation on-line.

Given the looks of Twitter and Sq. CEO Jack Dorsey, we would like to name your consideration to Twitter’s associated failure to meet probably the most fundamental requirements of accountable moderation with respect to different criminality – particularly, the rampant theft of inventive works on its platform. We ask you to have interaction Twitter on this difficulty as a part of this listening to and embrace it in the Committee’s ongoing platform accountability oversight.

Whereas Twitter publicly claims to help artists and creativity, in the true world, it erects nearly insurmountable obstacles to artists and creators attempting to shield their work on-line. Because the Committee explores broader questions concerning the platforms’ response to on-line mis- and dis-information, we imagine there’s a lot to be realized from the gaping disconnect between Twitter’s lofty guarantees to artists and its heavy-handed and insufficient actions.

Twitter has turn out to be a serious participant in the distribution and consumption of business music, a lot of it with out authorization or any sort of license. Because of this, the music business despatched over 2 million infringement notices to Twitter final yr. Critically, over 200,000 of these take care of pre-release leaks – an particularly damaging type of on-line piracy that steals an artist or labels’ irreplaceable first probability to inform their story and meet followers on their very own phrases.

This assault on the reliable music market hurts music creators and followers and undermines all reliable licensed providers – from full-service music platforms like Apple Music or Spotify to rising providers like TikTok. It additionally undermines music’s highly effective contribution to America’s financial power and safety – together with $170 billion in GDP, $9 billion in export gross sales, and a pair of.47 million jobs every year in each core music companies and supporting industries nationwide. As we speak, there are over 236,000 music-related companies throughout the nation – lots of which function solely on-line.[1]

But even with this success, on-line piracy stays a serious menace to artists, songwriters, and digital creators. Certainly, throughout the pandemic when working artists and musicians misplaced so many revenue streams, music piracy exploded on the web , and dealing to shield digital inventive works on-line grew to become all of the extra vital.

Over the previous few years, artists, songwriters, and their label and publishers companions have routinely sought Twitter’s cooperation to tackle this vastly damaging exercise, with solely nominal success. Whereas the corporate claims it “takes copyright points severely,” [2] and that its customers aren’t targeted on “discover[ing] and watch[ing] protected content material on-line,”[3] in actuality, Twitter is aware of individuals need to have interaction with music on its platform and markets music info and connections to its customers.

Twitter’s music-focused advertising and marketing is pervasive. Its “how to” part instantly targets artists and report labels, titled “How to promote an album launch.” And the corporate not too long ago touted how in style #kpop is on its platform and famous the ten hottest Ok-pop artists on Twitter.[4] What they don’t inform followers is that, in the final two years, music creators and their companions have been compelled to ship over 18,000 infringement notices to Twitter for simply three of these high 10 Ok-pop artists.

Twitter’s head in the sand strategy is maybe most jarring in the case of devoted pre-release leak accounts, which are sometimes beneficial by the auto-complete characteristic of the service’s search perform. When a consumer sorts the title of a preferred artist, it is not uncommon for the auto-complete to counsel including “leak” to the search.

Within the final two years, music creators have recognized over 100 apparent pre-release leak accounts with names like LeakQueen, ArianaLeaks, KanyeLeaks, LeakCarti, DrakeLeak, MilleyLeaks, HipHopLeaks, and so on. It’s usually not straightforward to uncover infringing habits, however typically it’s. But even in these easiest circumstances, Twitter does nothing to proactively discover and tackle these accounts, leaving it to artists, songwriters and their label and publishers companions to do all of the work. And whereas commercially established artists and their representatives can typically fill in the gaps, smaller acts, new bands, and non-commercial creators are left with no significant recourse in any respect.

Twitter not too long ago tried to defend this shoddy report to your colleagues in the Senate, arguing that “[C]opyright takedowns worldwide are a tiny fraction of total Tweets uploaded to the service.”[5]

However clearly, with a whole bunch of billions of tweets posted every year, a “tiny fraction” of on-line piracy can do quite a lot of harm to artists, creators, and followers. The truth that Twitter failed to take any motion concerning 4.5 million situations of infringement on its platform till it acquired a proper discover makes clear simply how huge the issue is – and the way little the corporate seems to care about it.

In gentle of this excessive quantity of piracy on the service, creators’ representatives have repeatedly requested Twitter for high-volume “API” entry to the underlying information stream in order to seek for and see infringement of their work at scale. However as an alternative of appearing like a accountable accomplice and offering prepared entry to this very important instrument, Twitter calls for creators pay handsomely only for the flexibility to do crucial monitoring the corporate itself refuses to undertake. This can be a significantly dangerous double-edged sword for small creators and impartial labels that don’t have the assets both to pay for API entry or to endure prolonged litigation after their mental property is infringed.

Twitter does provide a free API possibility, however it’s not almost sturdy sufficient for these functions, with

unreasonable limits on the quantity and high quality of searches that may be run, the variety of outcomes the system will report, and the timeframe that’s lined. Twitter already gives free API entry at scale to different customers, like educational researchers, displaying it’s possible to do, however the firm refuses to provide the identical to artists, songwriters, labels, and publishers, cynically hoping to money in on our want to cease the theft of our work Twitter itself permits or to merely proceed to establishment: making a living off the theft of our work.

Twitter’s assault on creators takes different types as properly. It makes use of an out of date net kind that enables reporting of solely 20 infringing tweets at one time, providing solely the fallback of email-based reporting to bigger customers whereas slow-walking any requests submitted in that means, with erratic response instances that always take days and may linger every week or extra. And as soon as discover and supposedly eliminated, the identical works routinely reappear, typically instantaneously, in a endless whack-a-mole problem. This previous yr, one infringing observe was taken down and reappeared almost 9,000 instances.

Twitter claims the “overwhelming” variety of circumstances of infringement are resolved in minutes, however that’s not our expertise. Even when un-released materials has been leaked onto the service and the financial and artistic harm is piling up by the second, Twitter insists creators comply with its gradual and cumbersome multistep course of.

Twitter should do higher.

Which means offering free entry to an API at scale.

It means growing its personal content material safety applied sciences or licensing applied sciences comparable to PEX, Audible Magic, YouTube’s Content material ID, or Fb’s Rights Supervisor that determine and shield copyrighted works to routinely stop the reappearance of infringing content material on websites.

And above all, it means licensing and paying for the music that it makes use of. Twitter claims it has licensed music “in sure circumstances that warrant it” [6] However it has but to clarify why the present circumstance in which it deliberately markets music, makes use of it to construct an viewers, and hosts tens of millions of infringing performances yearly doesn’t “warrant” getting absolutely licensed and paying creators for the worth of their work.

Thanks once more to your work to make the web stronger, safer, safer, and extra accountable.

Hopefully, this listening to and your ongoing oversight of know-how platforms like Twitter will present a possibility for Jack Dorsey to clarify why anybody ought to imagine the corporate’s claims about on-line mis- and dis-information in gentle of its lengthy observe report of damaged guarantees, indifference, and outright extortion when it comes to artists and music creators.

Sincerely,

American Affiliation of Unbiased Music (A2IM)

Artist Rights Alliance

Music Artists Coalition (MAC)

Nashville Songwriters Affiliation Worldwide (NSAI)

Nationwide Music Publishers’ Affiliation (NMPA)

Recording Academy

Recording Business Affiliation of America (RIAA)

Songwriters of North America (SONA)

[1] https://www.riaa.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/The-U.S.-Music-Industries-Jobs-Advantages-2020-Report.pdf

[2] See February 15, 2021 letter from Twitter to Senators Coons, Hirono, and Tillis (“Twitter letter”).

[3] Twitter letter, p. 1.

[4] https://weblog.twitter.com/en_us/subjects/insights/2021/kpoptwitter-achieves-new-record-of-6-billion-tweets-globally-in-2020.html.

[5] Twitter letter, p. 1.

[6] Twitter letter, p. 3.