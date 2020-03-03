Rian Johnson Compares Writing Knives Out And Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Rian Johnson does have some extent. Despite the fact that Star Wars: The Last Jedi was a part of a trilogy, which may have included characters that we all know, the film itself was nonetheless a model new creation that might take these characters to new locations. Creating the story itself is not essentially any completely different or simpler just because we all know who Luke Skywalker is. That is to not say that the story wasn’t indirectly formed by these present characters, however on the finish of the day each script has to begin from scratch and also you’re definitely not assured {that a} sequel might be higher just because the characters are recognized by the viewers.