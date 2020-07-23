Rian Johnson Has Taken Over Knives Out’s Twitter, And The Results Are Delightful

As for what Rian Johnson has arising, Lionsgate introduced earlier this yr that Knives Out 2 is in improvement, which is able to see Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc returning to research against the law consisting of all-new culprits. Formally talking, Johnson, who delivered The Final Jedi in late 2017, can be anticipated to direct at the least yet one more Star Wars film, if not define a complete trilogy, though there haven’t been any main updates on that these days.