Rian Johnson Has Taken Over Knives Out’s Twitter, And The Results Are Delightful

Twitter was lately topic to a wide-scale hack that affected quite a lot of verified customers, together with director/author Rian Johnson, who had his personal account deactivated. As of this writing, Johnson’s private Twitter account nonetheless hasn’t been reestablished, however the filmmaker is making one of the best of the scenario by shifting his tweeting over to the official account of his most up-to-date film, Knives Out.
Right here’s how Rian Johnson let the plenty know that he’d taken management of the Knives Out Twitter web page:
Whereas it wasn’t instantly clear who was working the Knives Out account at that time, finally customers realized that Rian Johnson was utilizing this as his new base of Twitter operations and subsequently had enjoyable with that new dynamic, as you’ll see in that submit’s feedback. For his half, Johnson has been capitalized on among the Knives Out-related tomfoolery there’s available on Twitter.
For example, right here’s how he did in an experiment that Lionsgate, the studio that distributed Knives Out, put out to the plenty.
Yeah, that identify tougher to sort out than it sounds. After all, with nice tweeting comes nice accountability, and as such, Rian Johnson hasn’t been tweeting up a storm on the Knives Out account. Nevertheless, simply in the present day, he took half in a meme calling again to not simply considered one of Lionsgate’s different motion pictures from final yr, however Knives Out forged member Chris Evans’ final MCU look too, one other cinematic spotlight of 2019.
In case you’re confused, “No, I don’t assume I’ll” have been uttered by each Keanu Reeves’ John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame. So yeah, that makes for one hell of a Venn diagram.
It’s arduous to say when Rian Johnson’s Twitter account will pop again up, however for now, it seems to be like Rian Johnson is okay together with his presence on this social media platform being confined to the account that promoted his film. I can’t think about this can be a everlasting scenario, however these are unusual instances we stay in, so something’s attainable.
Launched on the finish of final November, Knives Out was considered one of 2019’s largest important winners and likewise did fairly nicely for itself commercially, raking in over $309 million worldwide off a $40 million funds. Together with the aforementioned Daniel Craig and Chris Evans, the ensemble forged additionally included Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummer, Ana de Armas, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford and Jaeden Martell.
As for what Rian Johnson has arising, Lionsgate introduced earlier this yr that Knives Out 2 is in improvement, which is able to see Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc returning to research against the law consisting of all-new culprits. Formally talking, Johnson, who delivered The Final Jedi in late 2017, can be anticipated to direct at the least yet one more Star Wars film, if not define a complete trilogy, though there haven’t been any main updates on that these days.
Along with being obtainable, on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD, Knives Out will also be streamed on Amazon Prime. Hold monitor of the flicks nonetheless slated to come back out later this yr with our 2020 launch schedule.
