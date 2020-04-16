Rian Johnson Reveals Why He Cut Rey And Luke’s Deleted Scene From Star Wars: The Last Jedi

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate packages with numerous firms. We could earn a fee whenever you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

Years after its launch, Star Wars: The Last Jedi continues to be the topic of a lot dialog inside the group. Rian Johnson crafted a subversive sequel that was initially the topic of backlash, whereas being applauded by different components of the fandom. One of the mentioned features of Episode VIII was the dealing with of Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker, who was jaded and remoted from The Drive. And now Johnson has defined why he minimize one key scene with Luke and Rey.