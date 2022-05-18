Rian Johnson’s Deliberate New Megastar Wars Film Trilogy Is On Grasp, Lucasfilm Confirms

Lucasfilm has showed that Rian Johnson’s Megastar Wars film trilogy is on cling for now for the reason that filmmaker is “extremely busywith different initiatives.

In an interview with Self-importance Truthful, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy presented an replace on Rian Johnson’s Deliberate Megastar Wars Trilogywhich used to be first introduced in 2017. Johnson used to be set to jot down and direct the primary of the 3 movies, however there were only a few updates lately as a result of he has it appears been sidetracked by way of different initiatives.

“Rian has been extremely busy with Backstabbing and the deal he did at Netflix for a couple of films.Kennedy showed, relating to his commitments to Netflix. The streaming corporate shelled out a whopping $450 million ultimate 12 months to shop for the rights to 2 sequels to Daggers within the Again, with writer-director Rian Johnson returning for each films.

It appears this deal has put Johnson’s Megastar Wars trilogy at the again burner for now, that means there aren’t any dates or timelines for the primary movie’s free up and it is not recently indexed on Lucasfilm’s rapid roadmap for the longer term. Kennedy even hinted that the trilogy layout may well be on its approach out, in desire of a “a lot more power narration“.

Johnson’s deliberate Megastar Wars trilogy is also the exception. The director of Megastar Wars: The Ultimate Jedi had began creating the brand new film saga ahead of his agenda speeded up. He later showed that he can be shifting “past acquainted characters” to discover a entire new path.

Even if Johnson’s movie trilogy is on hiatus, it looks as if Taika Waititi’s Megastar Wars film would be the first to be launched. Rogue Squadron, from Surprise Girl director Patty Jenkins, is claimed to be “additional away“, because it used to be not on time indefinitely ultimate 12 months, and the Kevin Feige film is up within the air, as Kennedy famous that “there’s not anything explicit“for her presently.