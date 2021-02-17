Rian Johnson’s Star Wars trilogy moves on

There is much talk about Star Wars, of new trilogies and projects that are in the air. There was talk at the time of Rian Johnson and his supposed three films, but it seemed to have been lost in the sky … however, Johnson is already working on the projects, moving forward. Although there are no dates.

During the last Investor Day 2020 there was talk about the many projects that still have in Lucasfilm, Disney, and as for this future trilogy, without this announced trilogy appearing among the plans for cinemas or Disney +, which led many to think which would have been canceled, as happened with those of David Benioff and DB Weiss, showrunners of Game of Thrones.

The author Sariah Wilson has been able to chat for an hour with the also director of Puñales por latrás and later has published the following:

I’m just going to post this now because I can see that I’m going to get a lot of requests – Yes, Rian’s SW trilogy is still on. No dates or timelines because he has other projects going on, but it is happening. THAT IS ALL I KNOW ABOUT IT. 😁😁😁 — Sariah Wilson (@sariahwilson) February 16, 2021

Translation:

“I’m going to post this now because I see that there are many requests: yes, Rian’s Star Wars trilogy is moving forward. There is no release date or shooting because he has other projects going on, but it will happen. This is all I know about it. “.

In this way, Rian Johnson’s Star Wars trilogy could occupy slots of premieres of the galactic saga of late 2025 or 2027. At the moment, the most established project is the film Rogue Squadron by Patty Jenkins, which will be released in the cinemas in Christmas 2023. It was also confirmed that Taika Waititi will direct another film production of the galactic saga, but in that case we do not have many more details, in addition to that he must first finish the filming of Thor: Love & Thunder that is being carried out out right now.

Source: Comicbook