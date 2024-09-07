Ric Flair’s Net Worth in 2024: The Nature Boy’s Financial Legacy

Richard Morgan Fliehr, better known by his ring name Ric Flair, is regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers ever.

With a career spanning over 50 years across six decades, the “Nature Boy” has left an indelible mark on the industry through his unparalleled success, flamboyant persona, and unmatched charisma.

Who is Ric Flair? Flair, born on February 25, 1949, in Memphis, Tennessee, began his professional wrestling journey in the early 1970s. After a successful amateur wrestling career, he trained under the tutelage of the legendary Verne Gagne and made his debut in 1972.

Flair quickly rose, becoming a star in the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) and its regional promotions, including Jim Crockett Promotions and World Championship Wrestling (WCW).

Personal Life and Relationships

Flair’s personal life has been marked by multiple marriages and the birth of four children.

He has been married five times, with his first marriage to Leslie Goodman lasting from 1971 to 1983. They had two children together: a daughter named Megan and a son named David.

Flair’s second marriage to Elizabeth Harrell lasted from 1983 to 2006, and they had two more children – daughter Ashley (who later became WWE superstar Charlotte Flair) and son Reid, who tragically passed away in 2013 due to a drug overdose.

Flair’s subsequent marriages to Tiffany VanDemark, Jackie Beems, and his current wife, Wendy Barlow, have all divorced, except his marriage to Barlow, which began in 2018.

Flair has also been a grandfather since 2004 when his daughter Megan gave birth to a daughter named Morgan Lee Ketzner.

Category Details Full Name Richard Morgan Fliehr Ring Name Ric Flair Date of Birth February 25, 1949 Age (as of 2024) 75 years old Place of Birth Memphis, Tennessee Marital Status Married five times (currently married to Wendy Barlow) Children Megan, David, Ashley (Charlotte Flair), Reid (deceased) Grandchildren Morgan Lee Ketzner

Professional Career

Flair’s professional wrestling career has been nothing short of legendary. He rose to prominence in the NWA, becoming a nine-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion. In the 1980s, Flair formed the iconic stable known as the Four Horsemen, including Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, and Ole Anderson.

This group’s dominance and Flair’s charismatic leadership cemented his status as a true icon of the sport.

Flair’s success continued throughout the 1990s and 2000s, as he captured the WCW World Heavyweight Championship and WWE (then WWF) Championship multiple times.

He was crucial in the “Monday Night Wars” between WCW and WWE, engaging in high-profile feuds against Hulk Hogan and Shawn Michaels.

Age, Physique, and Net Worth

At 75, Flair’s age and physical condition have been the subject of much discussion in recent years. However, the “Nature Boy” has occasionally appeared in the wrestling world, even attempting a final match in 2022 called “Ric Flair’s Last Match.”

Despite his legendary status and successful career, Flair’s net worth is around $500,000. This is mainly due to his lavish lifestyle, financial missteps, and the costs associated with his multiple divorces and health issues over the years.

Category Details Net Worth (2024) Approximately $500,000 Income Sources Wrestling, merchandise, virtual restaurant chain, cannabis line, entertainment appearances Financial Challenges Lavish lifestyle, multiple divorces, health issues, bankruptcy of Ric Flair Finance

Business Ventures and Investments

Flair has ventured into various business endeavors outside of professional wrestling. His official merchandise line includes apparel and accessories, which he sells through his website.

In 2022, he launched a virtual restaurant chain called “Wow! Wings” and partnered with Mike Tyson to create a cannabis line called “Ric Flair Drip.”

Additionally, Flair has made forays into the entertainment industry, appearing in films, TV shows, and podcasts. He has also been involved in political activities, previously exploring a run for governor of North Carolina and endorsing various Republican candidates.

Ric Flair’s Legacy

Flair’s impact on the wrestling industry is undeniable. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, professional wrestlers ever. His charismatic persona, technical prowess, and ability to captivate audiences have left an indelible mark on the sport.

Flair’s signature move, the figure-four leglock, and his iconic “Wooo!” battle cry have become synonymous with his legacy.

He has been honored with numerous accolades, including being a two-time inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame – first as an individual in 2008 and then again in 2012 as a member of the Four Horsemen.

Despite some unfavorable reviews for continuing to wrestle in his later years, many of Flair’s matches, particularly his about against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XXIV in 2008, have been praised as some of the greatest in wrestling history.

Flair’s influence has extended beyond the wrestling world, with his catchphrases and flamboyant style becoming ingrained in popular culture. Rappers like Pusha T and Offset have paid homage to the “Nature Boy” in their music, further cementing his status as a true icon.

Controversies and Legal Issues

Flair’s illustrious career has not been without controversies and legal issues. In 2005, he was involved in a road rage incident in Charlotte, North Carolina, leading to his arrest on charges of simple assault and battery. This incident was later mocked on WWE programming.

In 2007, Flair opened a financial business called Ric Flair Finance, which filed for bankruptcy the following year.

Additionally, in 2010, Flair’s former employer, Ring of Honor, filed a lawsuit against him, alleging that he owed them over $40,000 and had failed to appear at several contracted events.

Flair has also been involved in real-life feuds with other wrestlers, such as Bret Hart, Shane Douglas, and Mick Foley. These rivalries often stemmed from personal disagreements and differing opinions on the industry.

Perhaps one of the most notable controversies surrounding Flair was his involvement in the infamous “Plane Ride from Hell” incident in 2002, in which he was accused of inappropriate behavior toward a flight attendant.

While the case was settled out of court, the allegations have continued to follow Flair throughout his career.

Flair’s Political Involvement

Flair has long supported Republican political candidates in North Carolina. In 2000, he explored the possibility of running for state governor, though he ultimately did not file the necessary paperwork.

Flair has also been vocal in supporting various Republican presidential candidates, including Mike Huckabee in 2008 and Ted Cruz in 2016.

In 2016, Flair announced that he was running for president, with rapper Waka Flocka Flame as his running mate. However, this bid for the presidency never materialized, as Flair did not file the required paperwork with the Federal Election Commission.

Health Challenges

Flair has faced numerous health challenges throughout his career, including a severe plane crash in 1975 that nearly ended his wrestling career.

The crash left him with a broken back, and doctors initially told him he would never wrestle again. However, Flair defied the odds and returned to the ring three months later.

More recently, in 2017, Flair underwent surgery to remove an obstructive piece of his bowel, which led to various complications, including kidney failure. He has also been diagnosed with a heart condition called alcoholic cardiomyopathy, which has contributed to his health issues over the years.

Despite these challenges, Flair has made occasional appearances in the wrestling world, even attempting a final match in 2022 called “Ric Flair’s Last Match.” However, the event was not without controversy, as Flair later admitted to passing out twice during the match.

Conclusion

Ric Flair’s legacy as one of the greatest professional wrestlers ever is unquestionable. From his humble beginnings in the 1970s to his iconic status in the sport, the “Nature Boy” has left an indelible mark on the industry.

While his later years have been marked by controversy and financial challenges, Flair’s impact on the wrestling world and popular culture will continue to be felt for generations to come.