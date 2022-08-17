Ricardo Arjona criticized inclusive language: “It’s a lot of wasted free time”

Ricardo Arjona made fun of inclusive language in a concert



After the wave of repercussions that had generated his speech “in defense of men”in the last hour a viral video of Ricardo Arjona making fun of inclusive language during a concert in front of 20,000 people in Asunción, Paraguay.

At one point during the show, the popular Guatemalan singer took a break to talk to his audience about the social isolation due to the pandemic y he harshly criticized the emergence in that period, in his opinion, of inclusive language.

“A lot has happened since we haven’t seen each other. There were many phenomena, among them the worst of all. They locked us up for two years, they put masks on us, they left us there with nothing to do with the cell phone in hand, with social networks and with a lot of free time and we spoiled everything “said the musician on stage.

“Then vulgar things began to appear, 32 genres as if it were important to add genres and not respect what they want to be. People parading through the streets trying to change vowels into words and I would have to greet everyone tonight, for example. That’s a lot of wasted free time”, he continued.

“Later, people appeared parading down the street saying that women should earn the same as men, and I said why can’t they earn more?”added Arjona before moving on to his next song.

The controversial sayings of Ricardo Arjona in defense of men

Arjona had already been in the news for a controversial speech during one of the shows he offered in Argentina at the Movistar Arena. At his concert in Paraguay, the musician supported his words and argued that it was not a “male defense”

“We men lost the territory we had gained because we misbehaved. Back there, in the mid-’90s, all that masculine power went overboard, right? We lost everything. Today, let’s be clear, men are at the bottom of the social steps. long after pets ”, Arjona said during his show in Buenos Aires, drawing laughter from his crowd.

“You can say anything you can think of about a man that nothing is going to happen to him. I heard a lady last week on a major show, qualifying men, she openly said: ‘Men, you mindless cavemen.’”, he said and applauded his words. “In the program they celebrated her like this, they applauded her, everything. The lady took her car, she went to her house, nobody said anything to her in the neighborhood, she kept her job. Go call a pet ‘brainless’…they take away your job!”fired and provoked laughter from his audience again.

Ricardo Arjona live at the Movistar Arena

“But nothing happens with men, you have to whip them, they behaved badly. And I think that if we deserve certain things, it’s time to soften the situationArjona considered.

And then he gave an explanation of a supposed situation that occurs between men and women when it comes to bonding, defending gallantry and male compliments. “The only thing we have today is a difficulty to get closer… and that is not convenient for anyone. For example, in the female universe there are two kinds of men: there are those who like you and there are those who do not like you.. How do we know which group we belong to if we don’t get close?”, she began to imagine and gave an example.

“You are in a bowling alley, sitting down, and a guy who has the immense luck of being the one you like comes along, he makes his way through the crowd and approaches you with a typical male cheesy phrase. And he says: ‘Hello, good night, I want to tell you that I’ve been sleepless for three nights thinking of the 25 ways I could come up with to take off that dress’. The guy is daring! ”, She counted and caused shouts and sighs from the female audience.

“He is one of those you like. So he says to her: ‘Can I have a moment?’ And he grabs her cell phone, gets into the chat with her friends and tells them: ‘I just met a wild but tender man. They do not know how wonderful. I leave them, I go with him‘. But then you’re sitting in the same place and a guy comes along whose only fault he has is that he’s from the group that you don’t like. So the guy walks up to her and says, ‘Good night, I want to tell you that I haven’t slept for three nights thinking about 25 ways I could come up with to get that dress off you.’ And you say to him: ‘Can I have a moment?’ And call 911″closed the example and provoked again laughs.

“How does that poor boy know which group he belongs to? That is where we are living today. How do I get back the courage as a composer to shout from the rooftops things like: ‘It’s not a sexual aberration, but I like to see you walk around naked’”Arjona began to sing the first verses of “Desnuda”.

