Ricardo Arredondo, the boxer who won the heart of Marcela Rubiales and ended up in misery

Ricardo Arredondo enjoyed great charisma in Mexican boxing (Photo: Public domain.)

At present, romantic relationships between people who develop in sports and entertainment are more frequent. However, one of the couples that ventured into this dynamic was that of the boxer Ricardo Arredondo with the presenter and actress Marcela Rubiales, daughter of the famous Paco Malgesto. In fact, as a result, the athlete’s career experienced a significant boost, although over the years he repeated the same script as many boxers who they ended up in misery.

Originally from Apatzingán, Michoacán, Arredondo Garibay grew up in a family that did not suffer from deprivation, as it happened with other fighters of yesteryear and contemporaries. Hyperactive and intrusive since childhood, Ricardo began to write his history in the sport of gloves without knowing him. Since his adolescence, he forged a rebellious style that over the years led him to participate in lawsuits secretly from their parents with pseudonyms. Despite her discontent with her parents, she managed debut at the age of 17 at the Arena Coliseo.

His first victim was Augusto Angeles, whom he outscored by decision in six rounds on July 16, 1966. Since then, like the greats, he went on an undefeated streak that he wrote as a stellar fighter on Wednesdays at the Republic of Peru compound. However, after completing ten triumphs, his good step came to an abrupt end when he fell to Clemente Sánchez, a situation that he repeated against Master López by way of the cards in 10 episodes.

Marcela Rubiales was Arredondo’s partner at the height of her sports career (Photo: Marcela Rubiales)

Despite not having any title and having lost some of his most important matches, His charisma made him a participant in multiple business trips. With his talent he was able to fly and file lawsuits in Managua, Nicaragua, as well as Córdoba, Argentina and even Los Angeles, California. His legend began to be written with good references and he quickly became one more member of the Mexican artistic leadership.

At that time, under the figure of Paco Malgesto, Marcela Rubiales began to forge her role as a reporter and there she met the boxer. Their love affair, naturally, became known very quickly and the image of the couple in various media became a frequent scene. The charisma that he had already forged in previous years catapulted Arredondo’s career, leading him to conquer new arenas and forums.

He toured the entire Mexican Republic, but the real challenge had to be tackledr on October 10, 1971 at the Miyagi Center in Sendai, Japan. That night, the renowned Mexican received the opportunity to fight for his first world title in the weight category. super feather. In the middle of a close fight, he knocked out Yoshiaki Numata in the tenth round and he hung the girdle endorsed by the World Boxing Council (WBC) at the age of 22.

Ricardo Arredondo lost the fortune he made in his career as a professional boxer (Photo: Twitter / @ lamazon_oficial)

That was one more springboard in his career. Since then, made several successful defenses of his scepter and conquered spotlights in South Africa, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico and various locations in the country of the rising Sun. However, the glory came to an end when he had to return to this last territory in 1974. Then, the one in charge of snatching the title from him was Kuniaki Shibata; that was the last time he hung a world belt.

Since then, Arredondo was awarded various lawsuits, but none of great relevance. This led him to lose prominence, so the transit through the path of waste and vices began to charge expensive bills on his finances. Finally, He retired on March 17, 1979, after falling to the canvas against South Korean Sang Hyun Kim.

Without many resources and far from the physical and technical condition that led him to be the center of the spotlight in the sportHe returned to his native Apatzingán in search of a new opportunity. A tragic car accident took his life on September 20, 1991, at age 42, but his media and charismatic personality has endured over time.

