Ricardo Cadena, the coach who brought Chivas back to life: “I know what role corresponds to me at this time”

Las Chivas from Guadalajara are classified for the Grita México Clausura 2022 league after beat the Pumas of the National University in the playoff. After a bad first half of the tournament, which even cost Marcelo Michel Leaño from the rojiblanca technical direction, the team closed the regular phase with four consecutive victories (five with the playoff) thanks to Richard Chainwho arrived as substitute coach.

Despite this, the board has not had an approach or renewed the talks to deal with the issue of the coach’s continuity in the team. In an interview for ESPNRicardo assured that he still does not know if he will continue as the coach for the next Mexican football tournament, however, he also said that he is not interested in the subject for now, but his attention is focused on the quarterfinals where he will face the defending champion: Atlas.

“No (there have been talks). Personally, that part doesn’t keep me up at night, it’s not something I’m looking for, I know what role I have at the moment. The rest could come from the results that come and that it can offer. I dedicate myself and focus solely on playing this phase. My main thought is Atlas,” Cadena said.

The coach arrived in Chivas for matchday 14 of the calendar. At that time, the squad had four games without being able to win, where they barely added three units out of a possible 12. The turning point was the defeat of Guadalajara against Rayados de Monterrey by three goals to one. The next match, already with Ricardo in command, the rojiblancos consecutively beat Cruz Azul, followed by Tijuana, Pumas and Necaxa with which he rose to sixth place in the standings.

“I am very happy and happy to be able to lead the most important team in Mexican soccer. This string of results has allowed us to have that confidence, the boys have done a very important job. One as a technician we put or sell the idea, if the boys buy it and make it their own, the situation can come for the better, “said the 52-year-old Mexican.

The win by a landslide against the university students and the string of victories achieved has awakened the enthusiasm of the Guadalajara fans in contrast to the situation experienced just a few months ago. Cadena, who was brought in from Club Deportivo Tapatío in the Expansion League, maintained that he is aware of the responsibility that this entails, but he said he felt confident that his players would make a good presentation in the Jalisco derby.

“I see it as strong as thinking about overcoming our next adversary, which is Atlas, and walking little by little towards the objectives. I’m a guy who lives day by day I think the team has strength to walk through each of the phases. Beyond that, the most important thing is that they they have returned the dream and the illusion to the fans. They have fought to be in this instance, ”she added.

The series for the quarterfinals of Clausura 2022 against the Atlas Foxes is scheduled to take place on May 12 and 15. The first leg game will be on Thursday at 9:05 p.m. at the Akron Stadium, while the second leg will be on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. at the Jalisco Stadium. The rest of the keys are: Atletico San Luis vs. Pachuca, Puebla vs. America y Cruz Azul vs Tigers.

