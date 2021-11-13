Ricardo Gareca after beating Bolivia: “Of all the finals that we are going to play, we have already won the first one”

Statements by Ricardo Gareca after Peru’s victory against Bolivia.

Ricardo Gareca appeared at a press conference after the Peru 3-0 win over Bolivia at Nacional de Lima for matchday 13 of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. The Argentine highlighted the performance of his players and pointed out that there are more “finals” coming for the Peruvian team in the tournament.

With goals from Gianluca Lapadula, Christian Cueva and Sergio Peña, the ‘bicolor’ prevailed at home against the ‘altiplano’, who arrived with great confidence in the previous one after their two consecutive wins on the previous date. It only took 45 minutes for the local to prevail on the scoreboard.

“It was a great performance. Overall, the team had an outstanding performance. There were very high points. Afterwards, I have to see them in the videos. They all made a great game”, The Argentine coach started before the national and international media.

“The team has had good performances in other games, such as Chile.. What matters is that we win … and we win well. Of all the finals that we are going to play; we won the first . It is to go step by step. Now we have to think about Venezuela, that is our mentality ”. continued the ‘Tiger’ from the home of the national team.

“I liked the conviction from the first minute. We were aggressive forward and supportive when the opponent attacked. We plan to be deep and handle the ball, something that Peru is capable of. Also with full-backs who arrive ”, he said about the approach during the 90 minutes.

“To score 3 goals in a game, at the national team level, and because of how Bolivia was coming … I can’t ask the boys for more. We want to score goals, but we couldn’t. The Bolivian defense did not lower its arms. I’m satisfied.

With the victory, Peru came out of the penultimate place in the standings and was placed in box 7 with 14 points. It remains to wait for what happens this Friday the 12th, in the match between Uruguay (6th) and Argentina (2nd) in Montevideo. From fourth to sixth place, they all have 16 points.

The next duel of the Peruvian team will be against Venezuela at the Olympic Stadium in Caracas, on Tuesday, November 16 from 4:00 pm (Peruvian time) on the Movistar Deportes and América TV signals. The ‘blanquirroja’ is also obliged to take the 3 visiting points.

