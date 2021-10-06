Ricardo Gareca and the ‘life or death’ match against Chile: “I don’t see it so dramatically”

Ricardo Gareca takes the pressure off his players on a vital game against Chile.

Ricardo Gareca offered statements to little of Peru vs Chile for Qualifying Qatar 2022. The coach of the ‘bicolor’ knows that he is obliged to win at home, but takes the pressure off his players by saying that it is not “as dramatic” as the national press sees it. Everyone’s team is at stake a lot in this triple round.

The Peruvian team marches in box 7 of the standings with 8 points, 5 units from fifth place: Colombia (Ecuador is fourth with the same number of points, but with a better goal difference). And considering that he will visit Bolivia and Argentina later, beating Chile at home is very important.

The sports media in Peru have taken the duel against the ‘red’ as ‘life or death’ due to their location in the Qualifiers, as they consider that there are not many chances of reaching the World Cup if they fall or tie at the Nacional de Lima.

“I don’t take it as dramatically as you guys do. We understand the need and we know that. It is an important game for the national team. Each time they are final and we take it that way. The Qualifiers are very difficult for all teams. The important thing is that we have confidence to develop our game. We face an important team, which is in the same situation as us. Based on that, we have to plan the game well, ”said Ricardo Gareca.

ABOUT THE LOWS OF CHILE

“I do not stop at the absences that a national team may have, as there are the best players. Those who replace them are very careful and are equal to the people who leave. We face Chile by name and not by specific players. We are convinced that the boys (from Peru) are going to respond ”, he launched.

RENATO TAPIA AND RAÚL RUIDÍAZ EVOLVING; YORDY REYNA DISCARDED

“They are well). According to what I have been informed, I will be able to count on the majority of players. We are seeing day to day. In that situation are Raúl and Renato. We’re going to wait. Every day is different. Most will be with Chile, except Yordy Reyna, who has a muscle injury that prevents him from being in these 3 games, “he revealed.

ANDRÉ CARRILLO BETWEEN COTTONS

“We wanted to accelerate André Carrillo’s recovery. There is a possibility that it may be in a game. We already have the approval of your team: we want to see what condition it is in, taking into account the two dates that are coming (in November). There is a major improvement in it. At the moment I am focused on the boys who will be able to be in this game from the start. I see him with few possibilities, so the question is not to rush him and he will be there when he has to be, “he said.

PERU VS CHILE: PRIOR INFORMATION

This Thursday, October 8, the Peruvian team will host the Chilean team at the National Stadium in Lima for matchday 11 of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. This will take place at 8:00 pm (Peruvian time) and will be broadcast by Latina ( open signal) and Movistar Deportes (cable).

