Ricardo Gareca and the time he gave us a lesson in absolute faith when Peru was last in qualifying

Ricardo Gareca is no longer DT of the Peruvian team. Today the negotiations with the FPF came to an end without an agreement and the ‘Tiger’ decided to stop wearing the bicolor diver, the same one he had worn for the last seven years. However, the Argentine coach has left us with more than one lesson of confidence and faith in the ‘Everyone’s Team’, as happened when Peru was last in the standings of the last qualifying rounds for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

In October 2021 Peru was going through a crisis, He had barely added 11 points in twelve dates of the Qualifiers and the work of Gareca and the bicolor players was harshly questioned and many considered that the stage of the ‘Tiger’ was about to end and there was even talk Juan José Reynoso as a possible replacement for the Argentine if the next results did not benefit the Peruvian team.

During that time Ricardo GarecaTrue to his style, he remained silent and only came out to speak at a press conference that was etched in the memory of all Peruvians.

At that time, now former strategist of the white and red He answered each of the questions from the press, but there was a question in which he was stressed that with only six dates to finish the qualifiers it was almost impossible to have a chance of qualifying, even for a playoff and that the 90% of Peruvians had no hope that “everyone’s team” could dream of a new World Cup.

Ricardo Gareca’s response today echoes in the memory of the Peruvian fan who chose to believe and be filled with faith as everyone’s favorite DT had requested.

“I remember that in the last tie we came back with six dates to go, but beyond this, I still have the same faith, the same conviction. For me, being in a championship has different facets: the beginning, the average and the end and in all three the ideal is to be well, because you can have a great start, a good average and a bad ending and you lose the championship and the objective. But you can also have a bad start, a good average and a good finish, you win the championship and the goal”Gareca said.

“The three items are important, I believe a lot in the ending based on the experience I have. When I had to win championships, when I had to win goals I have won it because of a final spring, because I had good results towards the end. So as the numbers give, I believe in the national team and I’m sure that 90% is not that they don’t believe, but maybe they doubt, because one thing is not to believe and another thing is to doubt”added the DT of the national team.

He stressed that “If in the last tie I had a 5% chance and now it gives me 10%, I have even more faith. Last time it was enough for the national team with 5%, now it gives me 10%, so I have more faith”.

At that time, he did not hesitate to call on Peruvians to continue believing in the Peruvian team “until the numbers give.”

“I tell people and I transmit to them that they continue to trust us, that they do not lose faith at least until the numbers give. If the numbers don’t work out, well, unfortunately we’ll try to finish in the best way, but for now the numbers work out, for now we’re on our feet and it’s up to us.”answered

“Hopefully, for the benefit of the country’s team and ourselves, we can revert as we did last time. I have the conviction and the certainty that the team is on the right track, the team is fine, it has overcome problems, inconveniences that have hit us hard, but we are in a position to overcome and we have to show it on the field of play “he said with all conviction.

“I am convinced, because I know them and we are going to demonstrate accordingly on the field of play, that is the conviction that I have”ended and six dates later he achieved the unthinkable: victory against Bolivia (3-0), Venezuela (2-1), Colombia (1-0) and Paraguay (2-0), draw with Ecuador (1-1) and only a loss to Uruguay (0-1).

DID NOT ACCEPT SALARY REDUCTION

Although the FPF has not ruled on the truncated negotiations so that Ricardo Gareca remains in charge of the Peruvian national team for another season, it is known by those close to the Argentine that he decided to end all conversations after Agustín Lozano did not attend the meeting agreed with him and was asked to reduce a considerable amount of salary and members of its technical command.

Peru did not qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and in this new stage, Gareca He asked to be part of a plan to renew Peruvian soccer, in all its categories, in order to achieve the prestige he earned with the senior team. However, this could not happen, the DT did not accept the conditions that the FPF wanted to impose.

