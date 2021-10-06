Ricardo Gareca on Paolo Guerrero and Gianluca Lapadula: “It’s not one or the other. The one who is better will play ”

Ricardo Gareca does not have a favorite between Gianluca Lapadula and Paolo Guerrero.

Ricardo Gareca spoke to the media two days after Peru vs Chile for Qualifying Qatar 2022. The Argentine coach commented on his next rival and revealed in what condition his team is. In addition, He did not want to compare his main forwards: Paolo Guerrero and Gianluca Lapadula.

In most of the Qualifying matches, the ‘Tigre’ has only played with a single winger. The position was alternated by Paolo Guerrero, Gianluca Lapadula and Raúl Ruidíaz. And if he ever played with two forwards, it was because of the need for a match in the last minutes of the game.

In the duel against Uruguay, for example, the ‘Predator’ started as a starter due to the suspension of ‘Bambino’. But for the next match against Venezuela, the coach left the Porto Alegre International striker on the bench and put the Italian-born one on the bench. Against Brazil, the former Hamburg, was not due to accumulation of yellows.

Ricardo Gareca later said that Paolo Guerrero had ‘asked’ him not to start in front of the ‘vinotinto’ for a small annoyance, something that clarified today, because it was understood that there was some preference between one player and another.

“I did not say in the second game (against Venezuela in Lima) that it was Paolo or Lapadula. They could have played both. I told them about Paolo’s problem, who was in no condition. That day he felt more comfortable entering the second half, in case he had to enter. It is not one or the other. It is what we see: the one that is better. Right now Paolo is fine and focused on what he wants. Gianluca too, ”said Ricardo Gareca.

THE RETURN PEDRO AQUINO

“Pedro has not been here for a long time and he came with great enthusiasm. Everyone has a chance to play. In that aspect, it is to see how they are integrated. We want to have the majority who are in the best conditions. And that does not mean that one is not working and looking at options, “he said.

HE WILL SPEAK WITH CARLOS ZAMBRANO

“I spoke little with Carlos, he arrived last night. These days I will have a chat with him. I always do it. I have dialogue with the boys. We have to talk with Carlos … and also with Sergio (Peña). They are both fine, they trained normally. They have possibilities like the rest of their colleagues ”, he pointed out.

PERU VS CHILE: PRIOR INFORMATION

This Thursday, October 8, the Peruvian team will host the Chilean team at the National Stadium in Lima for matchday 11 of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. This will take place at 8:00 pm (Peruvian time) and will be broadcast by Latina ( open signal) and Movistar Deportes (cable).

