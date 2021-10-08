Ricardo Gareca questioned the return of Gianluca Lapadula for Peru vs Bolivia by Qualifying

Ricardo Gareca spoke of Jefferson Farfán, Miguel Trauco and Gianluca Lapadula.

Ricardo Gareca offered a press conference after beating Chil 2-0e in local condition for Qualifying Qatar 2022. The Argentine coach analyzed the meeting and spoke of Jefferson Farfán and Miguel Trauco. Too commented on the recovery of Gianluca Lapadula, who would not arrive for the clash with Bolivia.

“We are facing a difficult selection. He was a great rival. It was necessary to win, It was important. And well, now hope that the boys will recover ”, said the ‘Tigre’, who defeated Chile for the first time in Qualifying at the command of the Peruvian team.

“I want to congratulate the guys. They took a very difficult game forward. They have a lot of strength as a group. It is to congratulate and thank you. They have made people happy because they needed it. And of course, we have to improve ”, he added.

“The zero was kept, it is important for our aspirations. Because it is not only about scoring goals, but also about not being converted. They did a great job (Ramos and Callens). The defense guaranteed in terms of security. They were attentive to everything, “he said about the central Peru.

What did he say about the return of the ‘Foquita? “We are seeing Jefferson Farfán. He is eager and has been working well. He and his companions strive to recover. We believe it will improve over time. I’ll talk about it with the coaching staff. I understand it ended well ”.

And what about Miguel Trauco? Why was it decided instead of Marcos López? “Miguel has been working well. López took advantage of an important opportunity, when Trauco had been expelled. Miguel strives every time we call him, he has continuity in his club. We saw his experience for this match.

To end, Ricardo Gareca questioned the return of Gianluca Lapadula for Peru vs Bolivia. “Let’s wait a bit for Gianluca Lapadula. These dates are exhausting for the players … the trips and everything that has been happening in South America. Now it’s time to see how he is recovering ”.

PREVIEW OF PERU VS BOLIVIA

Peru and Bolivia will meet this Sunday, October 10 at the Hernando Siles Stadium. The local comes from falling 3-0 against Ecuador away from home, so they will come out with the ‘knife between their teeth’ against the national team. Everything goes from 3:00 pm (Peruvian time).

Movistar Deportes (cable) and América TV (open signal) they will be in charge of transmitting the meeting live and direct. But you can also follow the Infobae Peru website, which will have the minute by minute with all the incidents: goals, best plays, controversies and much more.

