Ricardo Gareca traveled from Peru to Argentina: what he said about the interest of Boca Juniors

Ricardo Gareca declared that the priority at the moment is the Peruvian team and that he has nothing from Boca Juniors

Ricardo Gareca He traveled to Argentina to take a few days of vacation and decide about his future. The coach has not yet renewed the contract with the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) and appears as a possible candidate to replace Sebastian Battaglia as coach of Boca Juniors. Before getting on the plane, the Tiger left some concepts about his situation and clarified what his priority is in this context.

There is a lot of expectation in Peru for what the former striker does, since under his leadership the bicolor team managed to return to a World Cup after 36 years and were about to go to the second in a row, after losing in the Repechage against Australia in the penalty shootout. However, the Inca trust with Gareca is intact and they dream of him signing to continue in charge of the national team.

El Tigre asked the FPF leaders for time and his request was in the midst of Battaglia’s separation from Boca Juniors. The club decided to fire the former midfielder and communicated the decision on Wednesday night. From that moment, Gareca joined a select group of possible candidates joined by Martín Palermo and Gabriel Heinze. Meanwhile the first team is led by Hugo Ibarra and Leandro Graciánwho are in charge of the Reserve.

Gareca confirms that in Argentina he will make the decision

The situation of Boca Juniors and that Gareca sounds to be its technical director alerted the Peruvians. For this reason, this afternoon a group of fans went to encourage him at the door of his house. When Tigre left he was approached by a journalist to whom he confirmed that he was traveling to Argentina to take a few days and decide on your future.

Later, the 64-year-old strategist encountered various media at the airport entrance and after getting out of the vehicle, faced with the indictment, sentence: “Peru is a priority for me. We have an excellent dialogue.”. Immediately, they asked him about Boca Juniors and he stated: “I don’t have anything”. Later, they asked him to stay in Peru and thanked him for everything he did for his selection.

Gareca’s contract was until the eventual participation of Peru in the World Cup ends, but having been left out, the link was extinguished. However, the FPF wants him to continue in the national team, a job he took on in 2015 and managed to restore an identity to the team that ended up qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia after beating New Zealand in the Repechage.

The Argentine coach led 96 matches in the Peruvian team (Photo: Conmebol)

In the Inca team he directed 96 games: 39 wins, 23 draws and 34 losses, in addition to 120 goals for and 108 against. He is the strategist who led the most matches defending the Bicolor And how long has he been in office? Until his last game, he was the DT with the longest cycle at the South American level after the departure of Óscar Washington Tabárez from Uruguay.

At club level, he was champion with Talleres de Córdoba in the First National (1998) and in the Conmebol Cup (1999), with Universitario de Deportes in Peru in the Opening Tournament (2008), with Vélez in the Closing Tournament (2009 and 2011). ), Initial Tournament (2012) and the Championship Cup (2013).

While Gareca has a Boca Juniors past, since it is the team with which he debuted in the First Division in 1978 and, after a year in Sarmiento de Junín in 1981, he returned in 1982 and was there until 1985, when he went to River Plate together with Oscar Ruggeri free of action for having spent two years without signing a contract. For that episode there are fans of the Xeneize who do not keep a good memory of the Tiger.

KEEP READING:

The dart of a former Boca figure to the Football Council: “Battaglia is run by glories of the club and that annoys even more”

Alejandro Fantino defended Battaglia after his dismissal from Boca Juniors: “This is not how you remove someone who gave so much”

Sebastián Battaglia said that he was thrown into a service station

The clue about the new DT of Boca Juniors that sowed Patron Bermúdez: “A guy with hierarchy”

The definitions of Martín Palermo: what would he do if Riquelme called him to lead Boca and his advice to Benedetto