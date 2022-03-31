Ricardo Gareca: when he was last in the Qualifiers with Peru and predicted how the playoff would be defined

Ricardo Gareca celebrating Peru’s playoff with his technical team. (Photo: FPF).

For Ricardo Gareca, the phrase “what starts badly ends badly” does not exist. And you can check it with two Qualifying processes under the command of the Peruvian team. With him, the ‘bicolor’ did not have a good start in the tournament, but halfway through he made a couple of changes and ended up staying with the playoffs. What happened yesterday at the National Stadium in Lima was another feat of the “Tigre”.

Clearly, none of the Peruvian team wanted to repeat what they experienced in the 2018 Russia Qualifiers. Improving said process was the main objective. And for this, it was essential to start with the right foot. But it was not like that. Fate and football reminded us that nothing will be easy for us. And as the beloved journalist Daniel Peredo said so many times: “if we don’t suffer, it’s not worth it”.

The ‘white-and-red’ rescued a tie against visiting Paraguay at the start of the Qualifiers for Qatar 2022. After that, they accumulated 4 losses in a row. The team was on the tightrope and it was their turn to go to Quito to face Ecuador. And what happened? He was resurrected and defeated 2-1 with a phenomenal performance by Gianluca Lapadula (2 assists). And then came the Copa América.

Peru had the history of having reached the final of the last Copa América, but for now it was not a favorite. Well, although he defeated the ‘tricolor’, he was last in the Qualifiers with just 4 points. Still, the team continued with its own and was fourth in the contest that crowned Argentina (1-0 against Brazil).

After the contest, Ricardo Gareca saw things that filled him with faith. He believed that, even being at the bottom, his players could reach the playoffs. And boy did he predict how everything would turn out in the end! As proof are his statements to the Argentine journalist Martin Liberman, published on August 13, 2021.

In the note, Liberman told “Tigre” what he had talked with some Peruvian colleagues after Copa America. “If I am Gareca, I am leaving. What am I going to stay for? I returned Peruvian soccer to its place. I did a good job in the World Cup. What else can you dream of? ”Launched the driver.

“I took my time (to continue in Peru). The only thing that could get me twisted was Argentina (selection). But when I arrived in Argentina everything was very confused, there was no clarity. I had asked him for 30 days to renew the Peruvians, ”recalled the former soccer player about what happened when he ended his contract with Peru.

Ricardo Gareca predicted how Peru’s playoffs would unfold when he was last. (Video: Martin Liberman).

After that, he left a premonitory message about the future of the Peruvian team. “We are in a place to fight for the repechage, which will be going around between various teams. I think we are in a position to fight it. If we get out of the last positions, and we see that we can start to advance, we will see if we can something more, ”he indicated being tenth in the fight.

Because Ricardo Gareca always trusted in the ability of the Peruvian soccer player. “I like the Peruvian player… the technique of the Peruvian player. Of course, in the intensity that is played today, the talented can be relegated. And I liked the challenge: to take those players to higher physical performance. We were convinced (along with the technical command) that it could be achieved”, he maintained.

