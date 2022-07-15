Ricardo Gareca will not continue as coach of the Peruvian national team

Ricardo Gareca will not continue as coach of Peru

The story ended between Ricardo Gareca and the Peru national football team. The Argentine coach will leave the position of the national team of that country after being eliminated from qualifying for the Qatar World Cup in the playoff against Australia weeks ago.

The Tigrewhat took command of the substitute bench at the beginning of 2015was negotiating the extension of his link with Peru but finally the dialogues between the parties did not come to fruition, so his decision was not to continue in the main position, as he learned Infobae.

“Peru is a priority for me. We have an excellent dialogue.”, the technical director had clarified when he left that country to return to Argentina a week ago. At that time, his surname was already beginning to be linked with Boca Juniors before the recent dismissal of Sebastián Battaglia.

The information indicates that the relationship between the leadership and the Argentine DT had become tense in recent hours, to the point that from the environment of the coaching staff they acknowledged their disagreement with the negotiations. The Peruvian media clarified that, beyond the salary reduction, the discomfort came from the ways that were handled during the negotiations that ended up blowing up the chances of continuity.

Gareca commanded Peru in the 2018 World Cup (Photo: Getty Images)

Gareca had landed on the red and white After having an outstanding job in Velez Sarsfield for four seasons and a brief stay in the palm trees from Brazil. His reference in Peruvian soccer had been during the 2007/08 season when he commanded Universitario and won the Apertura Tournament.

At the command of the selection added 91 games, with 41 wins, 36 losses and 19 draws with a remembered second place in the Copa America 2019 which had him finalist against Brazil. also stayed third in the Copa America 2015 and left eliminated from Russia World Cup 2018 in the group stage that found him rivals of Denmark, Australia and France, who would be world champions.

The questions now in this selection are focused on knowing who will be the successor of the Tigrewhom Juan Carlos Oblitas (last sporting director) as Agustin Lozano (President of the Peruvian Football Federation) had indicated as the chosen one for the next process. The authorities had stated that there was no “Plan B” and all efforts were positioned to ensure the continuity of the 64-year-old Argentine. As it turned out, the FPF had offered him a significant economic reduction in the new contract and that weakened the chances of reaching an understanding with the DT.

The last scene of Gareca with the clothes of the selected It will be June 13 past when his squad fell on penalties to Australia in the defining duel to reach the World Cup in Qatar that was played in the Estadio Al Rayyan. Regardless of this, his figure will always be related to the best feats of football in that country in recent decades, taking into account that Peru had not qualified for a World Cup since 1982 and had been champion of the Copa América in 1975.

One of the first voices linked to the coaching staff to express himself was the video analyst Cedric Oropesa, who fired the Argentine’s work team: “Only words of thanks for everything I saw they did for Peru and for what they did for me, just thank you so much. No one takes away our dancing”.

Although there is time until the start of the Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, Peru has a commitment ahead for which it must find at least one interim driver: will face Mexico in a friendly next Saturday, September 24 in the Rose Bowl of California.

