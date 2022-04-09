Ricardo Gareca’s speech that went viral in the midst of the social conflict that Peru is going through

The Inspiring Speech Of Ricardo Gareca In Peru

Peruvian society is going through a delicate current situation due to the demonstrations against a series of government measures that directly affected the workers’ pockets. The balance due to the disturbances of the last days was 4 dead. President Pedro Castillo came to announce the State of Emergency in Lima, where he also rolled the ball on Tuesday (Sporting Cristal-Flamengo, behind closed doors) and Wednesday (Lima-River Alliance, with an audience) for the Copa Libertadores at the National Stadium . The one who spoke was Ricardo Garecawho gave a speech that quickly toured social networks.

The Tiger began his last press conference by sending a “big hug” to all of Peru and expressing that “The important thing is to be more united than ever to get out of this situation.” And between comments on the immediate future of the national team, which will play a playoff to go to the 2022 Qatar World Cup against the winner of the continental playoff that will face the United Arab Emirates and Australia in June, he dedicated words to the complicated social present in Peruvian territory.

“I’m not interested in talking about politics, I’m interested in sports. Since I couldn’t go out (because of the curfew) I spent the whole morning watching news with everything that has to do with social reality, which is worrying. Sport here does not interest them, they do not care. That is a concern for me. At no time was it reported what was going to happen with the match between Sporting Cristal and Flamengo. Not a piece of news, not an informative flash”, the Argentine strategist showed his indignation.

And he was emboldened: “Peru needs to have boys who compete and the only way is through sports, there is no other way. Sport and education. If you get a competitive citizen, educated… but it is something that floats in the air. When will all this be seen? Hopefully God wants at some point, in a few years, to enlighten Peru for the great Peruvian capacity, for the wonderful people they have, which they have unfortunately abandoned, and for all the deficiencies that a country has that all it wants is to work ” .

Gareca, who landed in Peru for the 2018 Russian Qualifiers and qualified for the Albirroja to a World Cup after 36 years, has full support at the local level. That is why his words went viral on the networks: “Young people, people, those who go out looking for work day by day, want the possibility of working and growing, essentially growing. They have more than 60% informality, you have to go to work and look for the daily because there is no food. The only thing you want is for the people to have access to all these possibilities”.

Meanwhile, he committed the journalists present at the press conference: “It is everyone’s task, yours too. You have to be committed because you are the ones who report and say what is happening. It is not only my obligation to speak out as the coach of the national team, but also yours to speak the reality of what is happening and press on what is happening. If it is not very difficult for Peru to grow, for the institutions and the clubs to grow”.

KEEP READING:

“He’s crazy!”: Damián Díaz’s Olympic goal that emulated Chelo Delgado’s three fingers and caused a furor in the networks

The legacy of Alejandro Sabella: another street in La Plata will bear his name

The scandalous audios that caused Castrilli to leave the Chilean soccer arbitration commission