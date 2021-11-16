Ricardo La Volpe attacked the “unbalancing” players and coaches in football

Ricardo Lavolpe responded to questions from his followers on social networks (Photo: Fernando Carranza García / Cuartoscuro.com)

Ricardo La Volpe He is one of the most significant coaches that Liga MX has left in recent years. His particular style of watching football has led him to take the reins of important clubs such as America, Chivas, Toluca and even the Mexican National Team. However, their controversial way of being It has also brought with it various criticisms of some expressions or points of view.

Recently the Argentine coach caused a stir on social networks due to statements against the “unbalancing” footballers on the field, same that immediately generated conflicting opinions from fans. Given this, La Volpe responded with a letter published on his official account of Twitter, clarifying his way of thinking regarding the place of skilled players in today’s football.

“Out of respect for my followers, I feel obliged to respond to some atrocities that I have heard. It is essential to mention that In this modern soccer, there is no time or space for technical and unbalancing players and because of this we must have the strategy to be able to create those spaces and thus generate hand-in-hand for technical and skilled players to have them ”, wrote the South American strategist.

La Volpe has directed clubs such as América, Chivas, Boca Juniors, among others (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)

The controversy began with the appearance of the strategist in the program F90 of the chain ESPN. La Volpe assured that players of the type of Juan Román Riquelme would not have a place in their teams because his “hook” characteristics do not adhere to the tactical game plan that he requires. It immediately generated adverse opinions among the program’s own drivers, in addition, hundreds of network users began to throw negative comments towards the technician for his statements.

“I don’t see any other way for players to occupy specific places, that’s why I say that football is teamwork and that is why everyone must know their functions and from my point of view I do not agree that the performance is broken for being a great player “explained The Mustache.

The South American explained his reasoning through a letter published on his social networks (Photo: Twitter / @ RicardoLaVolpeG)

For many, this way of looking at football would have been the cause of the coach having dispensed with the services of Cuauhtémoc Blanco in the Mexican National Team for the 2006 World Cup in Germany. The Cuauh He was living one of the best moments of his career and had already been called by La Volpe for some matches of his process with the Tricolor, however, in the final list he decided not to include the referent Eagle to take instead to Antonio Naelson Sinha, another hitch of Mexican soccer that had more defensive sacrifice.

Despite this, the former coach of the Aztec team made it clear that Thanks to the collective operation, these “skilled” footballers could stand out. In addition, he pointed out the key points that govern all the important teams in world football.

El Bigotón stressed that teams must highlight the qualities of the skilled player (Photo: Twitter / @ RicardoLaVolpeG)

“Today the great teams of the world have order and discipline and for this reason the great players shine, they are the ones who shine, but thanks to the work of others. Some may think that this is robotized, for me, it is highlight the qualities of the skilled player so that he can stand out. Of course this is my way of seeing football, nobody has the absolute truth, “he concluded.

