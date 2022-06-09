Ricardo La Volpe pointed out what is Gerardo Martino’s mistake with the Mexican National Team

Ricardo La Volpe pointed out that Martino must psychologically support his players (Photos: Gettyimages)

Since he sealed his pass to Qatar World Cup 2022the Mexican team Gerardo Martino has directed three friendly matches with questionable results. By not convincing the fans, the players of Tata have been subject to constant criticism. In that sense, Ricardo Antonio La Volpewho at some point served as national coach, said what was the mistake of the current coach and for which he has not been able to improve the performance of his team.

During an interview for the media ESPN, the controversial strategist assured that Martino’s squad is full of good footballers. However, so that each one of those summoned can reach the best version of him, the Tata must intervene with moral support to lift your spirits in the midst of the complicated moment that the national team is going through.

“Martino has to be a good psychologist, his coaching staff, raise his morale if he is low, because the conditions are there. It cannot be that two years ago we were the tecatito (Jesús Manuel Corona), Hirving Lozano, when he was Javier Aquino, Alexis Vega, Raúl Jiménez, Héctor Herrera himself, Luis Romo”, he declared.

The national team will play the World Cup in Qatar against Saudi Arabia, Argentina and Poland in the group stage (Photo: Instagram/@miseleccionmx)

And it is that after having consolidated a good start in its era, after Russia 2018, the national team has not been able to maintain a competitive level since the months prior to the appearance of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Losses and low-level performances have become constant and the fans have exploded at the situation.

A reflection of this is the criticism of the calls that Martino makes known month after month. Some of the players included in the group are judged harshly, while names like Javier Hernandez and other footballers who have been ignored by the Tata they position themselves in the taste of public opinion. About, La Volpe clarified that it is in situations of great pressure that he must work the most with his group.

“When a team is criticized, and more so in Mexico, be careful with this. When they start to criticize him, Martino has to work a lot psychologically, boost his morale. Now that we have to grab the system, trust, for sure, but of course there is time,” he added.

The Tricolor fell three goals to zero against the Uruguay team in a friendly match (Photo: Twitter/@miseleccionmx)

In this regard, the Argentine recalled when he was at the head of the tricolor team and recognized the pressure that surrounded him, but managed to stay on the bench thanks to the support of the players. Even, lifted the Gold Cup trophy in 2003, situation that helped alleviate the situation. “There is a lot of pressure. Martino must have it. How do you get rid of that pressure? There is no other way than to win.”ended.

In the midst of the tense situation, Yon de Luisa supported the work who has directed Gerardo Martino and trusted that, although the performance of the national team has not been the most optimal during the friendly matches, when it is their turn to appear under the spotlight at Qatar 2022 it will improve considerably.

“The qualifying process is played in one way, the preparation in another and in the World Cup too and that is where we are going to put the best of each one of us (…) it is an extraordinary opportunity to continue working and that we have the best of each of our players. Being able to call 28 players reflects that there is a lot of quality”, he highlighted during the presentation of the Live My Selection program.

