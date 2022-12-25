Ricardo Salinas Pliego: who has been the worst president of Mexico for the tycoon and why

Ricardo Salinas Pliego is the third richest person in Mexico. REUTERS/Stringer

Ricardo Salinas Pliego is one of the people richest in Mexico and Latin America. He has a fortune that amounts to more than $12 billion, a large amount of money that has allowed him to have a private jet, a helicopter, and even a luxurious yacht.

Salinas Pliego is one of the most influential men in Mexico, and one of the most important businessmen in the country. According to the latest magazine listing Forbesis the third richest person in Mexico, only behind Carlos Slim Helú and Germán Larrea Mota Velasco.

Salinas Pliego is the owner of important companies, such as Grupo Elektra and TV Azteca. These companies have made him accumulate his great fortune.

Last October, the tycoon celebrated his 67th birthday, and for him he invited some of today’s most famous people, among them, to Alex Montiel, who plays the famous character of the Golden Scorpion. At the party, Montiel asked him to go to a chapter of his YouTube program The Scorpion at the Wheel. However, this was not the first time he had asked him, since he had already been proposing it to the businessman for quite some time, but for one reason or another he did not agree.

Last November, Salinas Pliego appeared in a chapter of the Scorpion at the wheel.

But at his birthday celebration, he said that he would get into the Scorpion’s car to answer some questions and learn a little more about him and his private life. This meeting finally took place last November. In the chapter of the program they talked about different things, among them, about policy.

At one point in the conversation, the Escorpión asked Salinas Pliego who was his favorite Mexican president, to which the businessman, laughing, replied “it’s difficult.” After this, the Scorpion changes the question and asks him about the one he disliked the most.

After this questioning, the tycoon responds that Felipe Calderon, who ruled the country from 2006 to 2012. “I’m going to tell you who, I didn’t like Calderón very much because he was a resentful presidenta president who was not prepared, always acted in the partisan sphere, and when he came to the Executive Power, he had zero experience, and he watered it widely, and also, he was responsible for the dispossession that they did to Mexican radio and television of all our times on television, I do not forgive him for that, ”explains Salinas Pliego.

After this explanation, the Scorpion asks him “And if you see it?”, to which the businessman replies that he says it to his face, and that he will surely see it somewhere.

For the businessman, Felipe Calderón has been the worst president in recent years.

In the talk, they also talked about which is the company that leaves more and less money to the businessman. He explained that the biggest business he currently has is Azteca Bankwell they have 23 million customers, 18 million customers in the digital application, in addition to doing 3 million operations a day. “It is very curious, because of course, since so many people go through Azteca Bankbecause there is everything true, there are good and bad experiencesWell, I try very hard to make the experience good, but eventually something fails, like everything else,” said the Mexican businessman.

After this, the businessman and the youtuber passed in front of the facilities of TV Azteca Given this, the tycoon said that he was in that place before Total Play, another of his companies, which also leaves him a lot of money, he said. “And the smallest of all, paradoxically, in terms of money, is Televisión Aztecabut it is the one that is closest to my heart, ”he mentioned.

