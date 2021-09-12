Ricciardo took advantage of the clash between Verstappen and Hamilton and achieved a historic victory for McLaren in the Italian GP of Formula 1

Summary of the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix

At the Autodromo de Monza there are always good races and the 2021 Italian Grand Prix is no exception. The fourteenth race of the year delivered the resounding triumph of Daniel Ricciardo and that meant the return to victory of McLaren after nine years. It was a historic 1-2 for the English team as second came Lando Norris. While Valtteri Bottas completed the podium with his Mercedes, in a race that was marked by the touch between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen and the abandonment of both.

The Australian started leading the race where Lewis Hamilton he also started well with his Mercedes from fourth place and overtook the other McLaren driver, Lando Norris. The seven-time world champion was for Verstappen and they reached the second chicane together where the Englishman was left without a track and then lost his place at the hands of Norris.

Although a few meters from the start came the first blow with a touch of Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) to Antonio Giovinazzi, who damaged his Alfa Romeo, but was able to continue in the race. After caution, the competition resumed with Ricciardo in the lead where in the first eight laps he took 1.2 seconds off Verstappen.

Hamilton is one of the four riders who started with hard rubbers (the ones with less rubber consumption) like his teammate, Valtteri Bottas, who won the Sprint on Saturday, but started last to change the engine. Mercedes’ strategy is to make a single stop. With that plan were also the two Alfa Romero, Robert Kubica and Giovinazzi, and Pierre Gasly, although he was left out of the race like his partner in Alpha Tauri, Yuki Tsunoda, both due to mechanical failures. The rest of the riders started with the medium compound and bet on two stops due to a greater degradation of the tires.

Reaching the first 20 laps, those who started with the medium compound began to suffer from the wear of their tires and therefore, Ricciardo could not extend his difference over Verstappen who also did not stick to the Australian, who at that time commanded with a 777/1000 difference over the Dutch.

A twist later Verstappen lost everything that brought him down to Ricciardo lost it when he passed at the first chicane. But on the 23rd turn the Australian runner entered the pits (he put on hard rubber) and the lead was inherited by the lead for one lap, when he entered to make his stop, where the hard tires were also placed. There his team was delayed in changing the right rear tire and lost 11.1 seconds.

Daniel Ricciardo receives the checkered flag and wins at Monza (REUTERS / Jennifer Lorenzini)

In that instance, Hamilton surpassed Norris and was the leader of the competition. The Englishman stopped in the 26th round and when he returned to the track he met Verstappen and both were left out of the race. The touch was the maneuver of the race for heavyweights and all that is in juice.

With this maneuver, Ricciardo regained command of the race and was escorted by Norris. While Sergio “Checo” Pérez (Red Bull) he was able to reach third position in front of Bottas who continued with his comeback. Although the Finn came to surpass the Mexican, he was able to recover the last step of the podium.

In the last stage of the race Ricciardo was able to get a good difference and with a difference of 1.5 seconds over his teammate Norris.

The McLaren drivers celebrate on the podium: Daniel Ricciardo, the winner, with his trophy, and Lando Norris, who was second (REUTERS / Jennifer Lorenzini)

Ricciardo was able to stay ahead and achieved a great triumph at Monza where he allowed McLaren win again at the Maximum after nine years. The Woking team had not won since the 2012 Brazilian Grand Prix, the last race of that year, with the success of Jenson Button.

“The start was important, but I knew it was not a guarantee to win. Leading from start to finish was something I never thought of. Since Friday I knew something good was going to happen, ”said Ricciardo. “This is unbelievable, it’s crazy. If some had me out, I’m back, “added an excited Australian.

With the abandonment of Verstappen and Hamilton the championship has it in front of the Dutch with five points of advantage over the English. Two thirds of the season were completed and eight dates remain and the next will be on September 26 with the Russian Grand Prix at the Sochi Circuit.

FORMULA 1 ITALY GRAND PRIZE CLASSIFIER

Italian GP Formula 1 Classifier (Car and Driver)

TOP 5 OF THE WORLD DRIVERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 226, 5 puntos

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 221, 5 points

Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 141 points

Lando Norris (McLaren) 132 points

Sergio Checo Pérez (Red Bull) 118 points

TOP 5 OF THE WORLD BUILDERS CHAMPIONSHIP

1- Mercedes 362.5 Points

2- Red Bull 344.5 Points

3- McLaren 215 Points

4- Ferrari 201,5 Points

5- Alpine 95 Points

KEEP READING

He created the track where Michael Schumacher started and 60 years ago he lost his life in the worst tragedy in Formula 1

Jackie Stewart vs. Emerson Fittipaldi: the friends who were rivals on the track and dominated Formula 1 for five years

Ronnie Peterson, the pilot who shone and killed himself in a Formula 1: his partner could not bear his loss and committed suicide to be buried next to him