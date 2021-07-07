Rice RB Tackled Off Bench In The 1954 Cotton Bowl Has Died

Dicky Maegle, the Rice operating again tackled within the 1954 Cotton Bowl via an Alabama participant who got here off the bench in one of the vital mythical performs in faculty soccer historical past, has died.

Rice College and the Nationwide Soccer Basis stated Tuesday that Maegle gave up the ghost Sunday. He used to be 86.

After leaving Rice, and enjoying with 3 groups over seven NFL seasons, he modified the spelling of his ultimate identify to the phonetically right kind Maegle as a substitute of Moegle.

In Rice’s 28-6 win on New 12 months’s Day 1954, Maegle took a handoff from the Owls 5 and went round the suitable finish. Upon getting previous Bart Starr, a defensive again and quarterback for the Tide, and the remainder of the Alabama defenders, Maegle used to be close to midfield when Tommy Lewis got here off the bench and threw a blindside block that knocked him to the bottom. Lewis then ran again to the bench, and officers awarded Maegle a 95-yard landing run.

Maegle additionally had TD runs of 79 and 34 yards to complete with 265 yards speeding on 11 carries in that Cotton Bowl. This is nonetheless a single-game Rice document for speeding yards.

Each gamers later went on “The Ed Sullivan Display” and different nationwide TV presentations to speak about the play. Lewis defined that he used to be “simply too stuffed with Alabama” to look at Maegle run for a landing. Maegle equated the take on to operating down an alley when any person abruptly opened a door. The bench take on used to be named the sports activities oddity of 1954 via writers who participated in an Related Press year-end ballot.

Lewis, a fullback and co-captain of that SEC championship-winning Alabama crew, died in October 2014.

A two-way participant in faculty, Maegle used to be the tenth total select via San Francisco within the 1955 NFL draft and made the Professional Bowl as a rookie defensive again. He had 28 interceptions in 73 occupation video games, with the 49ers (1955-59), Pittsburgh Steelers (1960) and Dallas Cowboys (1961).