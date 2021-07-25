Richa Moorjani (Actress) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Richa Moorjani (Actress) Peak, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Richa Moorjani is an Indian American tv and movie actress. She is famend for her paintings within the collection By no means Have I Ever as Kamala in 2020-21. She has additionally labored in TV collection Large Time Rush (2012), The New Yorker: Shorts & Murmurs (2016), NCIS: Los Angeles (2017).

Start & Circle of relatives

Richa Moorjani was once born on Might 26, 1989 in Bay House, California, United States. Her father’s identify is Ramakant Shukla, and her mom’s identify is Minnie Shukla. She holds some extent of Bachelor of Arts.

Bio

Profession

Richa started her profession with the fast film Love Idiot as Sheela within the yr 2011. She gave the impression within the film For Right here or to Move? as Journalist within the yr 2015. In the similar yr, she featured within the movie X: Previous Is Provide performed the function of Sanjana in 2015. Richa made her debut with the tv collection Mark on the Films as Celebration lady in 2011. She was once later a part of well-known tv collection like Large Time Rush, The Mindy Mission, Sullivan & Son, NCIS: Los Angeles, and so forth. She were given into limelight after portraying Kamala in Netflix’s unique teenager drama collection By no means Have I Ever along Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewison and Darren Barnet.

Training Main points and Extra

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak In Ft : 5′ 5″ toes

In Meter : 1.67 m Weight In Pound : 130 lbs

In Kg : 59 Kg Determine Size 34-26-34 Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Spare time activities Dancing and Travelling

Non-public Existence

Richa Moorjani tied knot with Bharat Rishi Moorjani within the yr 2019.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Married Boyfriends Rishi Moorjani Marriage Date October 19, 2019 Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Internet Price No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Info About Richa Moorjani

Richa Moorjani was once born and taken up in Bay House, California.

She received the World Indian Achiever Award from Energy Manufacturers Corridor of Flame.

She acted in different brief movies comparable to Wolf (2019) and Invisible Brwon Guy (2020).

From 2020 to 2021, she starred in a lead function within the collection By no means Have I Ever as Kamala.

She is a skilled Indian Classical dancer.

Richa has a YouTube channel, the place she uploads her dance movies.

In case you have extra information about Richa Moorjani. Please remark under we can up to date inside of a hour.

