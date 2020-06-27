Richard Armitage will play Rassilon in new Doctor Who spin-off

The enduring Doctor Who villain Rassilon is getting a new face – and voice – in a new spin-off launch from audio drama producers Massive End.

Richard Armitage (The Stranger, Spooks) will play the newest incarnation of the legendary Lord President of the Time Lords in Gallifrey: Time Battle 4, due for launch in February 2021.

“Rassilon is a kind of defining spines of this lore,” Armitage mentioned. “I’ve watched sufficient sci-fi to know that there needs to be an all-powerful being that has a self-aggrandising psychological state which places him above all people else, like a malevolent, maniacal dictator.

“I grew up with Doctor Who. The Daleks and the Cybermen had been undoubtedly my ‘hiding behind the couch’ baddies. However I beloved being frightened. Tom Baker was my Doctor Who. He had that voice. In a approach, what I’ve tried to do with Rassilon is slightly bit Tom Baker-esque.”

Massive End

Producer / director Scott Handcock mentioned: “It’s been a pleasure to induct Richard Armitage into the Doctor Who universe! He’s such an excellent actor. I beloved him in Hannibal and most just lately The Stranger, plus after all Massive End’s personal adaptation of The Martian Invasion of Earth, so he’d been on my want checklist for some time.

“I’d simply been ready for the best position to come back alongside. And he’s incredible as Rassilon: highly effective, headstrong and overflowing with self-conviction.”

Gallifrey: Time Battle 4 will deliver that individual saga to a “lethal conclusion”, with returning solid members Louise James (Leela), Pippa Bennett-Warner (Livia), Seán Carlsen (Narvin), Miles Richardson (Braxiatel), Samuel Clemens (Mantus) and Nicholas Briggs (the Daleks) all becoming a member of Armitage.

The boxset will be made up of 4 tales: Deception by Lisa McMullin, Dissolution by Lou Morgan, Past by David Llewellyn, and Homecoming by Matt Fitton.

A synopsis for Time Battle Four reads: Romana is misplaced to the Time Battle although Leela and Narvin nonetheless struggle to outlive.

A resistance, caught between Rassilon’s fury and the Dalek Emperor’s mania, have a determined plan to cease the battle.

Every thing ends. And for some on Gallifrey, the Time Battle will quickly be over.

Gallifrey: Time Battle 4 is now accessible to pre-order on the particular value of £22.99 as a collector’s version five-disc CD field set or £19.99 as a obtain, completely from the Massive End web site.

