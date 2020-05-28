Richard Ayoade to host BAFTA TV Awards on new July date

BAFTA has named Richard Ayoade because the presenter of its 2020 Tv Awards, securing a July date for the belated ceremony.

Initially deliberate to happen within the spring, the tv BAFTAs had to be postponed due to the escalating coronavirus disaster that despatched the UK into lockdown.

The occasion will now go ahead Friday 31st July, broadcast dwell that night on BBC One as regular – however with one main distinction.

So as to maintain the present secure for all concerned, the nominees won’t attend the ceremony in particular person. As an alternative, winners will settle for their awards nearly by calling in to the occasion – a preferred technique that has been used many instances through the years by these with notably packed schedules.

Richard Ayoade stated: “I’m as shocked as you’re that that is nonetheless going forward.”

There will probably be one class at this yr’s awards which is open to public vote, Virgin Media’s Should See Second, for which the nominees will probably be revealed on Wednesday third June at 8am (BST).

The remainder of this yr’s winners will probably be determined by BAFTA, with nominations due to be introduced on Thursday 4th June at 7:30am (BST).

BAFTA’s separate Tv Craft Awards can even be held this summer time on Friday 17th June, set to be broadcast dwell throughout the organisation’s social media channels, hosted by Stephen Mangan (The Break up).

Amanda Berry OBE, Chief Government at BAFTA, stated: “We’re delighted to verify the new dates and codecs for each the Virgin Media British Academy Tv Awards and the British Academy Tv Craft Awards this yr. We would like to rejoice and reward the proficient people who make up the tv business, each behind and in-front of the digital camera, lots of whom have continued to entertain and inform the nation in current weeks.

“I’m thrilled that Richard Ayoade will probably be internet hosting the Tv Awards for the primary time, with Stephen Mangan becoming a member of us for a ninth time to host the Tv Craft Awards, with them on the helm each occasions are set to be nice leisure. Following the success of the net British Academy Video games Awards in March, we’re proud to be delivering an extra two Awards exhibits throughout this troublesome time.”

Ayoade received a BAFTA in 2014 for his efficiency in Channel Four sitcom The IT Crowd, which is out there to stream on Netflix and All 4.

