Richard Bates Lifeless: Longtime Disney Executive Was 70

Richard Bates, the longtime head of presidency relations for Disney, died Dec. 31 at his house outdoors Washington, D.C. He was 70.

Disney stated the chief’s demise was sudden. Bates had represented Disney within the halls of Congress and different public coverage arenas since 1991.

Disney insiders are “heartbroken” over Bates’ demise, Disney govt chairman Bob Iger and CEO Bob Chapek stated in a joint assertion. Mates and associates described Bates as a “gentleman” who was extraordinarily knowledgable about governmental points.

“As head of our Authorities Relations workforce in Washington, D.C., Richard was second to none in his area — extensively revered for his unimaginable achievements and beloved for his extraordinary kindness, compassion, and irresistible wit. He was obsessed with his work and approached it with the identical astuteness and unwavering enthusiasm he demonstrated when he first joined Disney three many years in the past. For these of us fortunate sufficient to have recognized Richard personally, his loss is profound. He will probably be deeply missed, and our prayers and heartfelt condolences exit to his spouse Rose, their sons Ricky and Chris, and his total household.”

Bates served as senior VP of presidency relations for Disney. He was the primary to open a Washington, D.C. workplace for the studio when he signed on. Earlier than becoming a member of Disney, Bates served as govt director of the Democratic Congressional Marketing campaign Committee, the place he steered a workers of 80.

In 2018, Bates was elected to the board of trustees of the Media Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based advocacy group totally free speech and communications coverage points.

Bates was a local of Fairfax, Va. Survivors embody his spouse Rose and two sons, Ricky and Chris.