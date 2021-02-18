Richard Bracken Useless: Editor of ‘Columbo’ and ‘Ironside’ Was 90

Emmy-nominated movie and TV editor Richard Bracken has died. He was 90.

Bracken died Thursday of kidney failure in Chatsworth, California, in line with his daughter Kathleen Bracken.

Over the course of his 30 12 months profession, Bracken served as editor for a roster of tv classics, together with “Columbo,” “The Daring Ones” and “Ironside.” He spent a very fruitful quantity of years working for Oscar-nominated producer Ross Hunter, enhancing movies “The Thrill of It All” and “Madame X,” miniseries “The Moneychangers” and NBC drama “A Household Upside Down,” which starred Fred Astaire and Helen Hayes.

A lot of Bracken’s profession was devoted to tv, having additionally labored on NBC drama “Run for Your Life,” ABC American Western sequence “Alias Smith and Jones” and TV film “The Jesse Owens Story.” His work was acknowledged with 4 Emmy nominations, together with for the 1976 TV miniseries “Wealthy Man, Poor Man” and the Anjelica Huston-starring miniseries “Buffalo Women” from 1995.

Born in August 1930, Bracken first got here to California for a grasp’s writing program on the College of California, Los Angeles after he graduated from the College of Michigan in 1952. He ended up leaving UCLA to start his profession within the leisure trade, first beginning within the mailroom at Common and working his approach as much as assistant and then, lastly, editor.

Simply after the flip of the brand new millennium, Bracken’s profession got here to a detailed. He labored on numerous Energy Rangers tv sequence starting in 1997, together with “Energy Rangers Turbo” and “Energy Rangers Lightspeed Rescue.” He retired in 2002 when the franchise moved manufacturing to Australia.