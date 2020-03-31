Richard Curtis reveals touching reason why he wrote Doctor Who episode Vincent and the Doctor

Vincent and the Doctor has lengthy been thought of to be amongst the best episodes of the trendy Doctor Who period – with the script having been hailed as considered one of the most poignant in the present’s historical past.

And acclaimed screenwriter Richard Curtis, who penned the episode, has now revealed the notably touching reason behind his writing of the episode.

Tweeting from Emma Freud’s account throughout final evening’s watchalong of the episode, Curtis stated that the episode was meant as a tribute to his sister, who had tragically died just a few years prior.

Curtis wrote, “So – right here’s the factor – the key reason I wrote this episode – was out of affection for my sister Bindy. She was a beautiful and sensible particular person, 2 years older than me. She beloved Vincent Van Gogh and life. She couldn’t have been extra filled with generosity and pleasure.

“However half approach by way of her life she was hit by melancholy and intermittently it damage her for the remainder of her life. And some years earlier than this present, like Vincent, she took her personal life.”

He continued: “That was me making an attempt to point out Bin how wonderful she had been in our lives – and how nothing may change that” and added, “taking her personal life wasn’t a failure by her, or a rejection of all of us. It was, as they are saying on Love island, what it was.”

After the watchalong was full, Curtis additionally urged individuals to take care throughout the ongoing lockdown – sharing a message through the Who Lockdown account that inspired individuals to hunt assist in the event that they discovered that their psychological well being was being negatively impacted by the present state of affairs.

He wrote, “Should you your self have issues, be understanding and tender with your self – your psychological well being points needs to be taken as significantly as some other bodily sickness. They aren’t your fault in any respect.”

Final evening’s watchalong was the newest in a collection of stay occasions which were organised throughout the lockdown – with additional episodes set to be given the identical remedy in the coming days and weeks.