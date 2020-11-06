Richard ‘Dickie’ Kline Lifeless: ’70s Atlantic Radio Promotion Exec Was 82

Richard Allan “Dickie” Kline, identified for his stint as head of radio promotion at Atlantic Data, died Tuesday at 82. His household cited pure causes.

Kline, a brief, energetic powerhouse of a person, was each confident and a quick talker. Whereas senior VP at Atlantic Data, he managed to interrupt such acts at radio as Crosby, Stills, Nash & Younger, Led Zeppelin, Genesis, Eric Clapton, Bette Midler, the Spinners, ABBA, Roberta Flack and others throughout a large spectrum of genres from rock and R&B to pop.

His work with Foreigner in 1976 laid the foundations for the band’s phenomenal success that over time yielded gross sales of greater than 50 million albums.

Commented his former colleague, one-time Atlantic Data President Jerry Greenberg, “Dickie and I each joined Atlantic Data within the late ‘60s, every employed by Jerry Wexler. We each got here from file promotion and we labored very shut collectively breaking Atlantic artists. Managers and artists all cherished Dickie as a result of they knew how exhausting he labored for all of them. He was the most effective nationwide promo guys within the biz and like one other brother to me. Everybody at Atlantic cherished him.”

Born in 1938 and raised in Brooklyn, Kline landed his first job within the music business in 1958 as a gross sales rep for Syd Nathan’s King Data alongside future business shakers Bob Krasnow and Seymour Stein. He later labored at Walt Disney Data after which at London Data earlier than being recruited by Wexler to affix Atlantic in 1967.

Referred to as “Dickie” to buddy and enterprise associates, Kline was important to the success of Atlantic companions Stax/Volt Data artists Wilson Pickett, Sam & Dave and Otis Redding, in addition to Atlantic’s roster of artists together with the Bee Gees, the Rascals, Cream and Aretha Franklin.

Throughout the unfold of the civil rights motion, Kline’s work in radio promotion within the South with Ray Charles, Isaac Hayes, James Brown and others discovered him not simply crossing them over to reluctant radio programmers but in addition battling segregation and racism — and, for the New York-born, Jewish Kline, anti-Semitism, as effectively.

Stated legendary supervisor Shep Gordon, “Dickie forgot extra about how you can make successful file than I ever knew. A fiercely loyal buddy. He will likely be missed by many.”

Honored as Billboard Trendsetter of the 12 months in 1975, Kline turned basic supervisor of Polydor Data in 1978, main the label to success with Gloria Gaynor, Peaches & Herb, Alicia Bridges, Atlanta Rhythm Part, Blondie, 10cc and Benny Mardones, whereas serving to to develop such up-and-coming artists as Michael Bolton and Cyndi Lauper. He later served as president of the unbiased label Radio Data, signing Dutch sensation Stars on 45, whose Beatles medley shot to No. 1 in June 1981.

In lieu of flowers, the household suggests a donation in his reminiscence to the Nationwide Coalition for the Homeless, a company that advocates for elevated public funding in inexpensive housing, providers, and sources for housing stability, as certainly one of Kline’s private passions was serving to the homeless.

Following Kline into the household enterprise was his son, Higher Noise label group COO Steven Kline. Kline can also be survived by his sister,Julie; his different sons, Jeff, a pioneering e-commerce retailer, and Jason, a geologist; his daughter-in-law, Andrea, and grandchildren Amanda and Jaron.

Roy Trakin labored with Dickie Kline at Polydor within the late Nineteen Seventies.