Richard Dreyfuss on facing down sharks, aliens, and his own demons

“We’ve got many accomplishments to speak about,” Turner Traditional Film host Ben Mankiewicz mentioned to actor Richard Dreyfuss. “However I wish to begin with failure.”

“That’s the best way I normally begin issues!” Dreyfuss mentioned.

In 2004, Dreyfuss, the Oscar-winning star of such movies as “Jaws,” “Shut Encounters of the Third Sort” and “The Goodbye Lady,” had signed on for the Mel Brooks musical “The Producers” in London’s West Finish. “When Mel Brooks had referred to as me and requested me to do it, I had mentioned, ‘Mel, I don’t dance and I don’t sing.’ And he mentioned, ‘Oh, who cares? You’re humorous.’ Six days earlier than the primary preview viewers, I used to be fired as a result of I didn’t dance and I didn’t sing.”

Name it a hiccup in what has principally been a lifetime of success.

Oscar-winner Richard Dreyfuss. CBS Information

After a quick one-line debut in 1967’s “The Graduate,” you may say Dreyfuss’ profession was on hearth by 1973. George Lucas directed him in “American Graffiti,” together with a number of different large names, like Ron Howard and Harrison Ford.

After which, Steven Spielberg referred to as. “Steven had referred to as me and mentioned, ‘I wanna meet you about ‘Jaws.’ Don’t learn the guide.’ To at the present time I’ve by no means learn the guide – that’s how good an actor I’m with administrators!”

“He didn’t need you to have any preconceived notions about how the character ought to be?” requested Mankiewicz.

“Yeah. And he advised me the story and it was thrilling. He mentioned, ‘You wanna do it?’ And I went, ‘No.’ He mentioned, ‘Why?’ And I mentioned, ‘As a result of I’d moderately watch this film than shoot it.’ As a result of I’m an fool! I imply, there’s actually no different clarification. I’m fairly silly with regards to sure issues.”

After turning Spielberg down, Dreyfuss landed what he thought was the perfect half ever written for an actor his age, “The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz.”

Mankiewicz requested, “So, better part ever for an actor your age. What occurred whenever you noticed it?”

“You’ve performed your homework, haven’t you? I assumed that I had given the worst efficiency within the historical past of celluloid.”

And after watching himself on-screen in ‘Duddy Kravitz,’ Spielberg’s shark film was abruptly way more interesting.

“You thought the efficiency in ‘Duddy Kravitz’ was so unhealthy you reversed your resolution of claiming no to ‘Jaws’ and mentioned sure to ‘Jaws’?”

“Sure,” Dreyfuss mentioned. “I turned it down twice. I noticed ‘Duddy Kravitz.’ I referred to as Steven and begged for the half.”

“You had been terrified that ‘Duddy’ would finish your profession?”

“Yeah. Yeah.”

So, he bought on Spielberg’s boat, and whereas they had been nonetheless filming “Jaws,” Dreyfuss began lobbying for the lead in Spielberg’s subsequent large movie: “Shut Encounters of the Third Sort”: “And I made a decision that I might badmouth each actor each born that might presumably play that function. And I did!”

These actors had been? “De Niro, Pacino – you title it.”

“What would you say about De Niro?” requested Mankiewicz.

“I mentioned, ‘De Niro has no humorousness.’ And I might say, ‘Pacino’s loopy.’ I might simply stroll by his desk and go – “

“‘Gene Hackman’s unimaginable to work with’?”

“Yeah. After which I mentioned someday I mentioned, ‘Steven, you want a toddler.’ And he regarded up and mentioned, ‘You bought the half.’”

“Shut Encounters” was a recreation changer in Hollywood. However for Dreyfuss, the opposite movie he made in 1977 could be even greater – a display screen adaptation of a Neil Simon play.

“One morning a buddy of mine calls and says, ‘Did you hear that Bobby De Niro bought fired this morning?’” Dreyfuss mentioned.

“That is the film he did proper after ‘Taxi Driver,’” mentioned Mankiewicz.

“Proper. And Mike Nichols was directing – what was it? ‘Bogart Slept Right here,’ that’s the title.”

Lengthy story quick, “Bogart Slept Right here” turned “The Goodbye Lady.”

The chemistry between Dreyfuss and Marsha Mason dazzled Simon, gained over the viewers, and impressed Oscar voters.

“My agent referred to as and mentioned, ‘You’ve been nominated for “The Goodbye Lady,”‘ I went, ‘Wow,’ and then I mentioned, ‘Who else is nominated?’ ‘Woody Allen, John Travolta, Marcello Mastroianni, and Richard Burton.’ And I went, ‘I’m gonna win.’ And my agent went, ‘Proper.’ And I mentioned, ‘I’m gonna win.’ John Travolta was too quickly. … Richard Burton had simply handed the hump. If he had been nominated the 12 months earlier than they’d’ve given it to him in a second and all of us would’ve stood up and given him a standing ovation. Nobody was ever gonna give Marcello Mastroianni the perfect actor. And nobody was gonna give Woody Allen greatest actor as a result of it was the 12 months of ‘Annie Corridor.’”

“Proper, he was gonna win greatest image, screenplay, director.”

“Every little thing else, proper. So I mentioned, ‘I’m gonna win.’”

And Dreyfuss did!

Mankiewicz mentioned, “What truly impresses me most about you is, you recognize, you may have all this wild success from, like, ’73 to ’78. And also you get a substance abuse drawback. And also you get a well-known one ’trigger you’re well-known. And also you get well from that, proper? I think about, extremely tough course of.”

“I may let you know every kind of issues that you simply don’t have time for,” Dreyfuss mentioned. “However I made a decision to be a greater individual. And I believe that that’s a professional purpose. And I like that about me.”

That features forgiveness.

Dreyfuss has publicly advised a narrative a couple of longtime beef with Invoice Murray that started on the set of 1991’s “What About Bob,” when Dreyfuss says that Murray, drunk, threw an ashtray at Dreyfuss’ head and missed.

Now, Dreyfuss has stopped telling that story, and he says he’s able to forgive. “I haven’t performed it with Invoice. And I’ll. We’ve by no means crossed paths. And someday I’ll write him a observe and say, ‘So far as I’m involved, it’s over.’”

Dreyfuss is 72 now, dwelling in San Diego. You’ll be able to nonetheless see him in upcoming films, however you’ll by no means see his Oscar out on show in his home.

Mankiewicz mentioned, “I actually walked into you home right here, into the room the place we’re taping this, regarded on the wall and mentioned to the producer, ‘The place’s the Oscar?’ Which prompts me to ask, the place’s the Oscar?”

Richard Dreyfuss retains his Oscar in his fridge. CBS Information

After a profession facing down sharks, aliens and his own demons, Richard Dreyfuss has by some means managed to remain cool.



