Richard Gilliland Lifeless: Actor on “Designing Women”Was 71

Richard Gilliland, an actor recognized for his position on “Designing Ladies,” has died. He was 71.

The actor died on March 18 in Los Angeles following a quick sickness. He was slated to work alongside his spouse, Jean Good, this summer time in a film directed by Tate Taylor.

The couple first met whereas on the set of CBS sitcom “Designing Ladies,” wherein Good performed Charlene Frazier, the workplace supervisor of Atlanta inside design agency Sugarbaker & Associates, and Gilliland portrayed J.D. Shackelford, boyfriend of the agency’s head designer, Mary Jo Shively. Married for almost 34 years, they acted collectively in quite a lot of productions, together with “It Needed to Be You,” “Love Letters,” “24,” “Simply My Creativeness” and “Audrey’s Rain.”

Gilliland was born Jan. 23, 1950 in Fort Value, Texas. Earlier than transferring to Los Angeles, he attended the Goodman Faculty of Drama at DePaul College and performed Jesus in a year-long run of the musical “Godspell” reverse Joe Mantegna’s Judas.

After arriving in Hollywood, Richard’s profession was nonstop till his ultimate position final yr within the science fiction thriller “Case 347.” He was a sequence common in “Operation Petticoat,” “McMillan,” and “Heartland” and visitor starred in “Felony Minds,” “Dexter,” “Becker,” “Scandal,” “Joan of Arcadia,” “The Follow” and “Crossing Jordan.” His movie credit embody “Airplane II: The Sequel,” “Dwelling Room,” “Canine Watch,” “Vampire Clan,” “The Empath,” “BUG” and “Star Child,” amongst others.

Richard is survived by his spouse, their kids Connor Gilliland and Bonnie Gilliland, sisters Ann Norberg and Wendy Knaack and his brother John Wells. Donations could also be made to Massachusetts Institute of Expertise’s Institute for Medical Engineering and Science.