Richard Lewis Will Not Appear in ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 11

Richard Lewis won’t seem in Season 11 of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Selection has confirmed.

“For 20 years, I had the best comedy gig I may have ever imagined with my oldest and dearest pal LD. Truthfully, I’m crushed that I received’t be a part of this season,” Lewis tells Selection. “For certain, I will likely be screaming with all the opposite ‘Curb’ followers when the brand new season begins. Hope to be there for Season 12!”

Lewis first shared the information on Twitter Monday alongside a photograph of himself with collection creator Larry David, writing that he has to take a break from his position on the present to recuperate from a number of surgical procedures.

“What a trip, LD! I really like you, buddy,” Lewis wrote. “Tragically, these previous 18 months I’ve endured a again and two shoulder surgical procedures and never capable of be in #CurbYourEnthusiasm for season 11. I’ll be watching… @HBO.”