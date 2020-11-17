Richard Schiff Hospitalized for COVID-19

“The Good Physician” and “West Wing” star Richard Schiff revealed on Monday that he has been hospitalized for COVID-19, however maintained that he’s “displaying some enchancment on daily basis.”

Schiff had beforehand tweeted on Nov. 10 that he and his spouse, Sheila Kelley — who additionally has a recurring function on “The Good Physician” — had examined optimistic for the virus on Election Day, Nov. 3.

On Monday, in a tweet quoting his Nov. 10 publish, Schiff wrote: “Covid replace. Thanks all for a lot love and assist. You’re making it a lot simpler for @thesheilakelley and me. I’m within the hospital on Remdesivir, O2 and steroids displaying some enchancment on daily basis. Sheila is house and doing higher however nonetheless pretty ailing. Love you all.”

In the meantime, Selection has confirmed that “The Good Physician” has continued manufacturing on the sequence in Vancouver, with the filming schedule being adjusted to accommodate the absence of Schiff and Kelley.

Kelley additionally posted about Schiff’s hospitalization on Instagram, writing: “The final 72 hours have been powerful. LOML @therichardschiff is now within the hospital on oxygen and remdesivir. Thanks all for the prayers and love. We really feel them. He’s doing higher. Getting stronger.”

In the identical publish, Kelley talked about that their son, Gus, additionally has COVID-19. “My son and I are nonetheless driving this unusual covid coaster of up after which down and throughout,” she wrote. “I’ve by no means skilled something like this earlier than in my life. One minute I’m feeling fairly good and the subsequent I’m struggling to breathe.”

Although Kelley shouldn’t be positive the place they caught the virus, writing “May have been the health club. May’ve been take out. It’s unattainable to know,” she inspired her followers to remain secure.

“Preserve masking up. Washing arms. Keep away from this virus,” Kelley wrote.

Deadline was the primary to report the information of “The Good Physician” remaining in manufacturing.